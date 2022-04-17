Newcastle Team News and Predicted Lineup against Leicester

Newcastle United would be desperate to climb higher up the league table after having moved away from a relegation fight.

With just seven games left in the season, Newcastle United have a great chance of finishing in the top half of the table. They are only six points away from tenth placed Brighton and have a game in hand. And while a place in a European competition might not be possible, the reality is that the Magpies have improved considerably this year.

The arrival of Eddie Howe and more significantly, the change in hands has done the trick. Next season, the Tyne and Wear side would be the team to watch for sure.

You can back our Newcastle v Leicester prediction on of these betting sites.

Newcastle Team News

Ryan Fraser managed just 13 minutes of action in the game against the Wolves and the striker was withdrawn with a thigh issue. The Scottish winger is unlikely to play against the Foxes. In his place, either Miguel Almiron or Jacob Murphy will get the nod.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have made strong progress from their respective injuries but will sit this one out. Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis are long-term absentees.

Jose Willock has recovered from a knee injury and might make it to the bench.

Bruno Guimaraes is expected to remain the midfield conductor as the Brazilian continues to impress in his first few months in the Premier League.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup against Leicester

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin