New York Yankees In Danger Of Falling Out Of Playoff Picture

The New York Yankees entered the 2023 MLB season with high aspirations. They won 99 games last season and made it to the American League Championship Series, and were one of the World Series favorites entering the season.

Yankees Swept By Red Sox, Outscored 25-8

This Yankee team feels like the 2013-2016 era. They need a total blow up of this roster and organization. The championship window that started in 2017 is all but closed. Squandered by Brian Cashman. Unfathomable he still has a job — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) June 18, 2023

While they have maintained a plus-.500 record throughout the entirety of the first 11 weeks of the season, they haven’t been the imposing team that many had predicted. In early May, they fell to 18-17 and were in last place in the AL East. They then hit a hot streak, boosting their record to 34-23 as the calendar turned over to June.

Things took a turn on June 3rd. Star outfielder Aaron Judge injured his right toe when he crashed into an outfield fence, an ailment that has kept him sidelined ever since. It has come as a huge blow for New York, as the reigning AL MVP was putting together yet another stellar statistical season.

The effects have been obvious. Since the conclusion of the series that Judge was injured in, the Yankees have won just 3 of their last 11 games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox just this last weekend. They were outscored 25-8 in that series.

New York In Danger Of Falling Out Of Playoff Picture

New York can ill-afford to give up any ground in a highly competitive AL East. They already faced an uphill climb when the month started, given the hot season starts that both the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles have been enjoying. As of Monday morning, the Yankees were still in third place in the division, but the gap has seriously widened. They are 5.5 games back of second place, and a full 10 games behind the Rays.

It doesn’t get any prettier in the AL Wild Card picture, which the team is in danger of falling out of completely. They are currently tied with the Houston Astros for the final postseason spot, and the Blue Jays and Red Sox are coming up from behind, with both being within 2 games of the Yankees.

One player likely won’t fix the woes, but the team is patiently awaiting the return of Judge. Toe injuries are notoriously rough, and ESPN’s Buster Olney has reported that things are looking “dire” when it comes to anticipating a short-term return to action.

