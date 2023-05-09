MLB

New York Yankees Aaron Judge Activated Off Injured List

Owen Jones
The New York Yankees have reinstated their star outfielder Aaron Judge from the 10 day Injured List after missing under two weeks with a hip strain.

 

Judge’s absence was felt deeply by the Yankees during his stint on the injured list. His powerful presence in the lineup and exceptional defensive skills were sorely missed. The Yankees sit in last place in the AL East.  The team can once again rely on his imposing figure in the batter’s box and his exceptional outfield play.

The 10-day hiatus allowed Judge to recover from his minor injury and work on fine-tuning his skills. The Yankees took a cautious approach with their star player. They are prioritizing his long-term health and ensuring that he returned to full strength before rejoining the team.

Judge’s defensive ability is thought to be underrated around the MLB. He possesses a combination of speed, agility, and a powerful arm that few outfielders can match. His presence in right field significantly strengthens the Yankees’ defense and provides a sense of stability to the entire outfield unit. He’s also been asked to play center field from time to time.

As the Yankees continue their quest for a postseason berth, Judge’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. With his reinstatement to the lineup, the team hopes to build momentum and solidify their position in the highly competitive American League East division.

Yankees are +625 to win the AL East according to New York sportsbooks.

Fans too will be eagerly anticipating Judge’s return to the field. His towering home runs and clutch performances have made him a fan favorite throughout his career. The buzz in Yankee Stadium is sure to intensify as Judge steps back into the batter’s box and roams the outfield.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

