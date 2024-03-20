So far this season, the Knicks have played in 69 games. They’ve gone 41-27 and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. Earlier in 2023-24, New York made a trade for O.G. Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. Since joining the Knicks, Anunoby has significantly improved their ability to win.

However, the 26-year-old has missed 19 games for the Knicks this season with a right elbow injury. Anunoby missed 18 straight games from 1/27 – 3/10. The Knicks have seen how impactful the former NBA champion is when healthy. That is why the Knicks have said they will not rush Anunoby back on the court. The team has the postseason in mind and needs him to be healthy.

The Knicks will be patient with O.G. Anunoby, knowing how valuable he is to their roster

OG Anunoby is reportedly not comfortable playing through pain, per @SbondyNBA “According to people familiar with his tenure in Toronto — where Anunoby missed lots of time with injuries — the 26-year-old isn’t comfortable playing through pain.” (Via https://t.co/SG34wjejW1) pic.twitter.com/gH2x1d0SUb — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 20, 2024



In 17 games played for the Knicks this season, O.G. Anunoby is averaging (14.5) points, (4.9) rebounds, (1.6 ) assists, (1.7) steals, and (1.1) blocks. Anunoby is also shooting a respectable (.364) percent from beyond the arc. While his stats might not jump off the page, the 2023-23 steals champ is a two-way playmaker for the Knicks. His efforts on defense led to easy looks for the team on offense. Against the Trail Blazers last Thursday, Anunoby reaggravated something in his elbow.

He tried playing through the pain vs. the Kings on Saturday but had to leave the game early. Additionally, he missed their game on Monday vs. Steph Curry and the Warriors. When healthy, Anunoby is a difference-maker for the Knicks. In his 17 games, the team has an outstanding record of 15-2. Early on he proved to be the piece that New York was missing and thrived in his role. However, an elbow injury has limited his availability for New York. At this point, the Knicks are thinking about the postseason and need Anunoby to be 100 percent.

OG Anunoby’s elbow has “shown improvement since Monday” but the Knicks will not rush him back, according to sources per @IanBegley https://t.co/lSr10Y6fxd pic.twitter.com/x4evaej7cD — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 20, 2024



On top of Anunony being out, the Knicks have also been without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Randle has been out since 1/29 and Robinson has been out since 12/11. New York made some trades and filled gaps that were open due to injury. At this point in the season, the team is worried about getting healthy before the start of the playoffs. That includes O.G. Anunoby’s lingering elbow injury. The Knicks hope to make a deep playoff run in the 2024 potseason.