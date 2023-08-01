MLB

New York Mets Justin Verlander Traded To The Houston Astros

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ca times.brightspotcdn
ca times.brightspotcdn

New York Mets key free agent acquisition Justin Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros. He spent his time with them last season as he was a key piece in their World Series championship.

The Mets receive two outfield prospects for the Astros which include their number one overall prospect in Drew Gilbert and number four prospect in Ryan Clifford.

Justin Verlander, a highly decorated pitcher and former Cy Young Award winner, has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ rotation since joining the team this season. His incredible talent, leadership, and wealth of experience have made him a beloved figure among Mets fans, making the news of his departure bittersweet.

https://library.sportingnews.com/2023-03/Max-Scherzer-Justin-Verlander-032923-Getty-FTR.jpeg

The Mets have no traded both Max Scherzer and Verlanders as their one-two punch will now be both in the AL West. The good thing about these trades is that the Mets farm system has gotten significantly better than previous years. So there is some optimism going forward.

Astros Side

On the other side of the trade, the Houston Astros have bolstered their roster significantly with Verlander’s addition. The Astros are currently vying for a postseason spot, and Verlander’s presence is expected to provide a tremendous boost to their pitching rotation. They are currently looking up at the Texas Rangers but they are only a few games back in the division. Adding Verlnader makes them one of the better starting rotations in the MLB.

The Houston Astros are -115 to win the AL West according to Texas sportsbooks.

The Astors have had starting pitching issues and injuries to their staff as Lance McCullers and Jose Urquidy have been on the shelf for most of this season. Verlander now joins a starting rotation with Framber Valdez and Christian Javier. Hopefully Verlander can return to what he was last year for the Astros as they are looking to repeat as World Series champions.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
MLB

LATEST Los Angeles Angels Are “All In”, Making Moves For A Playoff Push

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz 64bd918992e11image
MLB
Baltimore Orioles Are Now The Best Team In The AL, Have 6th Shortest World Series Odds
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023

When the 2023 MLB season began, the Baltimore Orioles were listed at +10000 when it came to World Series odds. They had a young, up-and-coming team, and finished with a…

1200x0
MLB
Aaron Judge To be Activated From The Injured List Friday
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 26 2023

New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Jude is expected to be activated from the injured list on Friday just before their series against the Orioles.   The Yankees plan to…

rsz gettyimages 1561925336 scaled 1
MLB
Los Angeles Angels Surging Back Into Wild Card Picture, Have Won 7 Of 10
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
ucecrslh7g0evwsubipg
MLB
Alex Kirlloff And Austin Riley Named AL & NL Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023
India
MLB
Cincinnati Reds Willing To Trade Jonathan India
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023
rsz https calltothepencom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1409782774
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Has A Chance To Break The AL Home Run Record Set By Aaron Judge Last Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
Arrow to top