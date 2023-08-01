New York Mets Justin Verlander Traded To The Houston Astros

New York Mets key free agent acquisition Justin Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros. He spent his time with them last season as he was a key piece in their World Series championship.



Full trade, per ESPN sources: Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander. Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

The Mets receive two outfield prospects for the Astros which include their number one overall prospect in Drew Gilbert and number four prospect in Ryan Clifford.

Justin Verlander, a highly decorated pitcher and former Cy Young Award winner, has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ rotation since joining the team this season. His incredible talent, leadership, and wealth of experience have made him a beloved figure among Mets fans, making the news of his departure bittersweet.

The Mets have no traded both Max Scherzer and Verlanders as their one-two punch will now be both in the AL West. The good thing about these trades is that the Mets farm system has gotten significantly better than previous years. So there is some optimism going forward.

Astros Side

On the other side of the trade, the Houston Astros have bolstered their roster significantly with Verlander’s addition. The Astros are currently vying for a postseason spot, and Verlander’s presence is expected to provide a tremendous boost to their pitching rotation. They are currently looking up at the Texas Rangers but they are only a few games back in the division. Adding Verlnader makes them one of the better starting rotations in the MLB.

The Houston Astros are -115 to win the AL West according to Texas sportsbooks.

The Astors have had starting pitching issues and injuries to their staff as Lance McCullers and Jose Urquidy have been on the shelf for most of this season. Verlander now joins a starting rotation with Framber Valdez and Christian Javier. Hopefully Verlander can return to what he was last year for the Astros as they are looking to repeat as World Series champions.