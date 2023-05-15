New York Mets Haven’t Hit A Home Run In 51 Innings

Thing haven’t gone exactly how the New York Mets thought they would to start the 2023 MLB season.

Hopes were high heading into the year. The team went out and spent big money on free agents for both their pitching rotation and batting lineup, and they were one of the favorites to win the World Series when the season started.

New York Mets Have Gone 51 Innings Without A Home Run

The Mets have now gone 50 innings without a home run 😬 pic.twitter.com/mhWKfs12dX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 15, 2023

But due mostly to a rash of injuries, the Mets have been hovering around the .500 for much of the year. A rotation that was supposed to he headed by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer is instead led in innings pitched by Tylor Megill and Kodai Senga. The two high-priced free agents have pitched under 40 innings, combined.

The offense hasn’t fared much better, and things have gotten extra quiet over the last few games. After Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Washington Nationals, the Mets reached an unfortunate distinction: they have not hit a home run in 51 innings.

The last one came early in their game last Thursday against the Reds. Pete Alonso hit his league-leading 13th home run in the second inning, and the Mets were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory. But they haven’t gone yard since, and have gone just 2-3 in their last five games against what should be lesser opponents. They were able to put up 8 runs in a win over the Nationals, but have otherwise struggled to score against both Washington and Cincinnati.

Buck Showalter on the Mets not having a home run in the last 50+ innings: "There's a lot of parts of it we have to put together. It's not just one thing. But it is something I understand people, it jumps out at them. I'm more about scoring runs. There's other ways to do it" pic.twitter.com/AXuGgAa82Y — SNY (@SNYtv) May 15, 2023

The New York Mets will be hoping for a quick turnaround. Both Verlander and Scherzer appear to be headed toward more consistent heath statuses, and the offensive woes figure to end sometime given the power that the lineup typically possesses.

They’d better figure things out sooner rather than later. They play in arguably the best divison in baseball, and are in currently in the middle of the pack and tied with the Miami Marlins. They’ll play against formidable opponents all season long, but they face a serious test in the short term.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Mets will play host to the Tampa Bay Rays, who have been the hottest team in the league for far this season by a wide margin. New York can right the ship by taking 2 or even 3 from the mighty Rays, but they could also find themselves floundering in the standings should they get swept.

