New York and Boston are set to meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013

For the 2025 playoffs, the Celtics are the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks are the #3 seed. In the first round, Boston beat the Magic 4-1 to advance to the conference semi-finals.

It took a heroic three-pointer from Jalen Brunson on Thursday for the Knicks to beat the Pistons in Game 6. With that win, New York will face the Celtics in the next round. The Knicks and Celtics are meeting in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Can the Knicks upset the Celtics in the conference semi-finals?

BREAKING: KNICKS VS. CELTICS IN THE 2ND ROUND 🔥🔥🔥 — Which team wins, and in how many games? https://t.co/BqgW3OuWXJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 2, 2025



Since 1990, this is just the fourth time the Knicks and Celtics have met in the postseason. Additionally, it’s the first time since 1984 that they’ve met in the second round of the playoffs. In 2013, the Knicks beat the Celtics in the opening round. That was the last time Paul Pierce or Kevin Garnett played for Boston. It was also Doc Rivers’ final games as head coach of the Celtics. Rivers has been the head coach of the Clippers and Bucks since the last time New York and Boston met.

It’s the fourth playoff meeting between the Knicks and Celtics in the last 35 years. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Knicks lost all four of their matchups vs. Boston. New York needs a different game plan in the postseason to beat the Celtics. Whatever they did in the regular season was not enough. In four games vs. the Knicks this season, Jayson Tatum was dominant.

He’s averaging 33.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. On top of that, the Celtics were a perfect 4-0 vs. the Knicks in the regular season. It’s going to be a battle of the star players in this series. Jayson Tatum is averaging 31.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this postseason. New York’s Jalen Brunson is averaging 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per game in the 2025 playoffs. Can the Knicks upset the reigning NBA champs and make their first conference finals appearance since 1999?