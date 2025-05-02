NBA

NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are the #2 seed. They beat the Orlando Magic 4-1 in their first-round series. Boston will face the New York Knicks in the conference semi-finals. 

While the Celtics are fully invested in this playoff run, they know change could happen this offseason. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the league is “bracing for some level of change” to the Celtics roster ahead of 2025-26. They have a $500 million salary bill looming next season. Charania expects to see Boston “exploring trade options” this offseason.

What will the Celtics’ roster look like in 2025-26?


Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Celtics went all-in. They traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, knowing decisions would have to be made in the future. Boston did this to elevate their team to a championship level. The Celtics did just that in the 2024 postseason, winning the NBA Finals. In 2024-25, Boston brought back virtually the same roster.

They’re looking to cash in on the time they have left with this nucleus of players. ESPN’s Shama Charania noted that the Celtics have a historic decision to make this offseason. He said Boston currently has five players who will make 28+ million next season. Additionally, the team’s salary bill is $500 million. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both make over $50 million. They are cornerstones of the franchise and will not be traded.

Players who are potential trade candidates include Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Porzigis is set to make $30.7 million next season, and Holiday $32.4 million. If Boston wins back-to-back championships, the decision will become that much harder. Boston wants to get out of the second tax apron in the league’s CBA. The Celtics have been there for three seasons, and Shama Charania predicts changes. The easiest way to do that would be to trade Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday. We’ll have to wait and see what moves the Celtics make when the 2025 playoffs are over.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Knicks vs. Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST New York and Boston are set to meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic
NBA
NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are the #2 seed. They beat the Orlando Magic 4-1 in their first-round series. Boston will face the New York Knicks in the…

David Adelman Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: David Adelman was frustrated with Nikola Jokic only shooting two free throws in Game 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

Denver was on the road Thursday night to face the Clippers in Game 6. The Nuggets had a 3-2 series lead. It was a hard-fought game by the Nuggets, but…

Jeff Weltman Magic
NBA
Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Clippers vs. Nuggets pic
NBA
Two road teams look to close out their first-round series in Game 6 on Thursday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Brian Windhorst pic
NBA
WATCH: Brian Windhorst says Lakers’ JJ Redick acted ‘childishly’ ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Alperen Sengun Rockets pic 1
NBA
Houston’s Alperen Sengun is the first player to average 20/10/5 through their first five playoff games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Arrow to top