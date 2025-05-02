NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are the #2 seed. They beat the Orlando Magic 4-1 in their first-round series. Boston will face the New York Knicks in the conference semi-finals.

While the Celtics are fully invested in this playoff run, they know change could happen this offseason. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the league is “bracing for some level of change” to the Celtics roster ahead of 2025-26. They have a $500 million salary bill looming next season. Charania expects to see Boston “exploring trade options” this offseason.

What will the Celtics’ roster look like in 2025-26?

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Celtics went all-in. They traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, knowing decisions would have to be made in the future. Boston did this to elevate their team to a championship level. The Celtics did just that in the 2024 postseason, winning the NBA Finals. In 2024-25, Boston brought back virtually the same roster.

They’re looking to cash in on the time they have left with this nucleus of players. ESPN’s Shama Charania noted that the Celtics have a historic decision to make this offseason. He said Boston currently has five players who will make 28+ million next season. Additionally, the team’s salary bill is $500 million. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both make over $50 million. They are cornerstones of the franchise and will not be traded.

Players who are potential trade candidates include Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Porzigis is set to make $30.7 million next season, and Holiday $32.4 million. If Boston wins back-to-back championships, the decision will become that much harder. Boston wants to get out of the second tax apron in the league’s CBA. The Celtics have been there for three seasons, and Shama Charania predicts changes. The easiest way to do that would be to trade Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday. We’ll have to wait and see what moves the Celtics make when the 2025 playoffs are over.