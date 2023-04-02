After a wild and unpredictable 2023 NCAA Tournament, we are past the Final Four and the matchup for the final game is set. On Monday night, San Diego State will take on UConn for the National Championship.

It has been a wild ride for SDSU. The Aztecs were designated with a 5-seed to start the tournament, and were able to face two double-digit seeds in the first two rounds. But they faced perhaps the biggest test of the tournament in the Sweet 16, when they took down the top-seeded team in the tournament in Alabama.

UConn Has Been Dominant In Their Run To Championship Game

SDSU topped off their magical run with a comeback win against Florida Atlantic that ended on a buzzer beater that kept in tune with the theme of the current tournament.

As for UConn, they have been completely dominant throughout their run to the Final Four and Championship game. After winning their first two games comfortably, they cruised through the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. Both Arkansas and Gonzaga were surrounded with hype and hope, but the Huskies were able to win by 22 and 28 points to cruise to the Final Four.

On Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes provided little resistance, as UConn was able to win by 13 to advance to the Final.

Does SDSU Have Any Chance In National Championship?

Including the 5 NCAA tournament games, UCONN is absolutely slaughtering non-conference opponents – 16-0 record

– all 16 wins by 10+ pts

– 24.7 PPG avg. margin of victory They are currently -7.5 against SDSU in the Natty pic.twitter.com/OOKTj1y3ol — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 2, 2023

To put it all into a few solid statistics, the Huskies are now 16-0 against non-conference opponents on the season, and every one of those wins has come by 10 points or more. Even more impressively, they have a 24.7 points per game margin of victory in that span.

The sports books have taken notice for the National Championship, as they have UConn as heavy favorites to win the game. Despite the proximity in seeding with a 4 going against a 5, the spread is currently 7.5 points, and it can be argued that it should be even higher. That is how dominant UConn has been.

SDSU will certainly have their hands full, but they have been overcoming long odds for the better part of the last two weeks. The big game will tip-off on Monday at 9:20ET and will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

