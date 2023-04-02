Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Does San Diego State Stand A Chance Against UConn?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 1200x0 1
rsz 1200x0 1

After a wild and unpredictable 2023 NCAA Tournament, we are past the Final Four and the matchup for the final game is set. On Monday night, San Diego State will take on UConn for the National Championship.

It has been a wild ride for SDSU. The Aztecs were designated with a 5-seed to start the tournament, and were able to face two double-digit seeds in the first two rounds. But they faced perhaps the biggest test of the tournament in the Sweet 16, when they took down the top-seeded team in the tournament in Alabama.

UConn Has Been Dominant In Their Run To Championship Game

rsz rff

SDSU topped off their magical run with a comeback win against Florida Atlantic that ended on a buzzer beater that kept in tune with the theme of the current tournament.

As for UConn, they have been completely dominant throughout their run to the Final Four and Championship game. After winning their first two games comfortably, they cruised through the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. Both Arkansas and Gonzaga were surrounded with hype and hope, but the Huskies were able to win by 22 and 28 points to cruise to the Final Four.

On Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes provided little resistance, as UConn was able to win by 13 to advance to the Final.

Does SDSU Have Any Chance In National Championship?

To put it all into a few solid statistics, the Huskies are now 16-0 against non-conference opponents on the season, and every one of those wins has come by 10 points or more. Even more impressively, they have a 24.7 points per game margin of victory in that span.

The sports books have taken notice for the National Championship, as they have UConn as heavy favorites to win the game. Despite the proximity in seeding with a 4 going against a 5, the spread is currently 7.5 points, and it can be argued that it should be even higher. That is how dominant UConn has been.

SDSU will certainly have their hands full, but they have been overcoming long odds for the better part of the last two weeks. The big game will tip-off on Monday at 9:20ET and will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
basketball
Basketball

LATEST How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Offers

Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h

How to Bet on March Madness Final 4 in South Dakota. Get March Madness Final 4 betting offers with College Basketball free bets in SD with South Dakota Sports Betting Sites.

basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h

How to Bet on March Madness Final 4 in Utah. Get March Madness Final 4 betting offers with College Basketball free bets in UT with Utah Sports Betting Sites.

basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Montana | MT Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Washington | WA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h
basketball
Basketball
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Missouri | MO Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
Arrow to top