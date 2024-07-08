After months of speculation over DeMar DeRozan’s future during the offseason, the Sacramento Kings finally agreed a trade with Chicago for their star player on a $74Million deal.

Kings Trade For DeMar DeRozan From Bulls

The Sacramento Kings will have a serious roster at their disposal next season, with Bulls star DeMar DeRozan making the move away from Chicago after three years in the City.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 points per game in the 2023 season, along with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in what was a good final campaign for the Bulls.

Despite the 34-year-old personally playing well throughout the year, the Bulls failed to even qualify for the playoffs with the Miami Heat dumping Chicago out in the play-in tournament.

Shortly after agreeing to his trade, DeMar DeRozan was unveiled at a Sacramento Summer League game against the Spurs, appearing alongside his new teammate De’Aaron Fox at the Golden 1 Centre much to the delight of Kings fans

De'Aaron Fox has joined DeMar DeRozan courtside. This duo is going to be a lot of fun in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/EJdwwk25XQ — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 7, 2024

DeRozan chose to leave Chicago for a $74million deal in Sacramento, largely due to the possible success he could achieve with the move. The Kings already have two All-Star’s in their roster, in the shape of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

With the addition of DeRozan to an already dangerous team, the Kings could seriously challenge in the Western Conference next year after disappointing in 2023 with a loss to the Pelicans in the final round of the play-in tournament.

The Kings did lose a key piece to last year’s season in the trade, as Harrison Barnes leaves for the Spurs along with an unprotected 2031 pick swap. The Bulls received Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks plus cash for DeRozan.

“So be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic before them. For the Lord your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6 NLT Thank you Sacramento! 🙏🏾 It's been an incredible journey with the Kings. Your… pic.twitter.com/i4DG05VITt — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) July 8, 2024

Barnes averaged 12.2 points for the Kings last year and he will be sorely missed in Sacramento, after managing to play 82 games in back to back campaigns.