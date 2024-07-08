Basketball

NBA Trade News: Kings Secure DeMar DeRozan In 3-Year, $74Million Deal

Olly Taliku
After months of speculation over DeMar DeRozan’s future during the offseason, the Sacramento Kings finally agreed a trade with Chicago for their star player on a $74Million deal. 

Kings Trade For DeMar DeRozan From Bulls

The Sacramento Kings will have a serious roster at their disposal next season, with Bulls star DeMar DeRozan making the move away from Chicago after three years in the City.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 points per game in the 2023 season, along with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in what was a good final campaign for the Bulls.

Despite the 34-year-old personally playing well throughout the year, the Bulls failed to even qualify for the playoffs with the Miami Heat dumping Chicago out in the play-in tournament.

Shortly after agreeing to his trade, DeMar DeRozan was unveiled at a Sacramento Summer League game against the Spurs, appearing alongside his new teammate De’Aaron Fox at the Golden 1 Centre much to the delight of Kings fans

DeRozan chose to leave Chicago for a $74million deal in Sacramento, largely due to the possible success he could achieve with the move. The Kings already have two All-Star’s in their roster, in the shape of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

With the addition of DeRozan to an already dangerous team, the Kings could seriously challenge in the Western Conference next year after disappointing in 2023 with a loss to the Pelicans in the final round of the play-in tournament.

The Kings did lose a key piece to last year’s season in the trade, as Harrison Barnes leaves for the Spurs along with an unprotected 2031 pick swap. The Bulls received Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks plus cash for DeRozan.

Barnes averaged 12.2 points for the Kings last year and he will be sorely missed in Sacramento, after managing to play 82 games in back to back campaigns.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
