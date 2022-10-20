Countries
How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free

27 seconds ago

NBA

LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are the final two teams to get their respective seasons underway, and in preparation for tonight’s games we are on hand to guide you through how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports.

How to Watch NBA Streams For Bucks Vs 76ers & LA Clippers Vs LA Lakers

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Register an account by inputting the relevant details.
  3. Transfer over deposit into your account wallet and choose between the Clippers vs Lakers or the 76ers vs Bucks games.

Best NBA Live Stream Sites For Bucks Vs 76ers & LA Clippers Vs LA Lakers

NBA Live Stream Preview – LA Clippers vs LA Lakers / Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The first of two games this evening sees the 76ers welcome Milwaukee to the Wells Fargo Center in the hope of changing their fortunes after slumping to an opening night defeat against Boston Celtics.

This is certainly a heavyweight bout between two of the Eastern Conference’s likely finalists, and there is MVP star quality all over the court with Sixers duo James Harden and Joel Embiid putting on a dazzling display on the opening night, while two-time recipient Giannis Antetokounmpo will be as dominant as ever and the Bucks will be hoping for a swift return for the injured Khris Middleton.

Later on in the evening, an all-Los Angeles match-up is first on the schedule for the Clippers, who enter the game as favourites to sweep aside their city rivals the Lakers. The latter were put to the sword earlier in the week against champions Golden State, and much of the same is expected tonight given the star-studded roster the Clippers possess.

There is huge expectations on their shoulder going into this season, and with good reason; their squad is widely touted as the deepest, most talented roster in the league with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the forefront.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Clippers -215 jazzsports
Los Angeles Lakers +185 jazzsports

 

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Philadelphia 76ers -165 jazzsports
Milwaukee Bucks +145 jazzsports

 

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the NBA action this evening.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
