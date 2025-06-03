NBA insiders believe the Knicks should target veteran Al Horford as a depth piece this offseason

The Knicks lost in six games to the Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. It was a rough ending to the season for New York. Despite having more top-end talent than Indiana, the Knicks were outworked by the Pacers.

This offseason, the Knicks could have a few choices. They could add a “landmark” player to boost their starting five or add depth to their roster. On ESPN’s The Hoop Collective Podcast, Tim Bontemps floated the idea of the Knicks signing free agent Al Horford. He noted Horford is a long-time friend of the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

Does it make sense for the Knicks to sign Al Horford?

ESPN's Tim Bontemps floated the idea of Al Horford going to the Knicks "Al Horford is a free agent. I don't think at this point it makes a lot of sense for Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he's now much more in…



Arguably, the biggest need for the New York Knicks this offseason is quality depth players. At the beginning of the postseason, head coach Tom Thibodeau would only use his starting five and three players off the bench. That worked for the Knicks in the first two rounds, but changes were made in the Eastern Conference Finals. By Game 4, Thibodeau expanded the rotation to 10 players.

Those fixes happened too late in the ECF, and the Knicks lost in six games to the Pacers. The difference between the Knicks and Pacers was their hustle and depth off the bench. That’s why ESPN’s Tim Bontemps has suggested the Knicks look at free agent Al Horford this offseason. He will be 39 for the 2025-26 season. His 19th year in the NBA.

Over his career, Horford has played in plenty of meaningful games. Including 197 in the postseason. That’s the type of presence the Knicks need off their bench. Hordford played in 60 of the Celtics’ 82 games last season and made 42 starts. He averaged 27.7 minutes per game. Al Horford is a gritty player who impacts winning. Tim Bontemps noted that Horford is a close friend of the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns. They played together on the Dominican National Team for a long time. We’ll wait and see what moves New York makes this offseason.