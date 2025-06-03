NBA

Knicks could add ‘landmark’ player after losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals

Zach Wolpin
This past weekend, the Knicks lost in six games to the Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. It was a disappointing end to the season for New York. 

There were rumors that the Knicks would consider changing their head coach this offseason. However, the team plans to stick with Tom Thibodeau and upgrade the roster. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Knicks could look to add a “landmark” player after losing in the ECF to Indiana. What player is New York targeting?

Who can help take the New York Knicks to the next level?


ESPN’s Shama Charania noted the Knicks will weigh their options this offseason. Do they want to acquire a few role players who can be key contributors off the bench? Or do they take a homerun swing at a superstar like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo? Charania reported that New York could be searching for a “landmark” player. Durant and Antetokounmpo fit that description. In the past, the Knicks have been linked to both players, but they’ve never played for New York.

Over the last two seasons, the Knicks have invested the majority of their resources in building their current roster. O.G. Anunoby was acquired at the 2023-24 trade deadline. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns were acquired ahead of the 2024-25 season. To acquire those players, general manager Leon Rose traded six first-round and one second-round pick on top of giving up players from New York. Despite all the resources the team has used, NBA insiders still expect the team to be aggressive in this offseason.

If the Knicks trade for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’ll be all-in for the 2025-26 season. The logical choice for New York is Antetokounmpo if they want a “landmark” player. He’s significantly younger than Durant and is the type of player the Knicks need. They have plenty of offensive talent to carry the team with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. What New York needs is another elite defensive presence in their starting lineup. We’ll have to wait and see what decisions the team makes ahead of next season. It’s an important offseason for the future of the franchise.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

