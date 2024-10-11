Basketball

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Believes The League Will Play Games Back In China ‘At Some Point’

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Adam Silver NBA
Adam Silver NBA

Adam Silver believes that the NBA will return for games in China one day, despite controversy surrounding the league playing there when teams visited in 2019.

NBA Will Return To China

Adam Silver was speaking at Columbia University this week in a sports management conference where he addressed speculation that the league could return to China for games for the first time since 2019.

There was an incident during the 2019 games with a controversial tweet, in which Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey caused offense with his opinions on Honk Kong politics.

“I think we will bring back games to China at some point,” Silver said. “We had a well-known incident there pre-pandemic with a tweet and China’s government took us off the air for a period of time. We accepted that. We stood by our values.”

After the controversy, China opted to blacklist the NBA nationwide and it wasn’t shown on television for almost two years. The ban on NBA broadcasting did eventually ended in 2022 but China still has a frosty relationship with the NBA.

 “We’re happy to deal directly with the issues. Nothing these days is completely clean. We came to the decision collectively as a league that by expanding our game internationally. 

“It’s part of our mission to create health and wellness around the sport of basketball.”

Although the NBA hasn’t returned to China since the 2019 issues, they have managed to expand into other countries outside the US such as Mexico, France and Abu Dhabi.

The NBA has still been involved with China in the last couple of years, with the national team taking on the Kings, Hornets and Spurs in the 2024 Summer League.

It seems like only a matter of time before the NBA returns to Asia to play some games, with a huge untapped market of fans in China looking to watch the best players in the world.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
RJ barrett Raptors pic
Basketball

LATEST RJ Barrett Set To Miss The Remainder Of Raptors Preseason With A Right Shoulder Sprain

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 09 2024
LeBron and Bronny
Basketball
LeBron & Bronny James Make NBA History As Father And Son Duo Plays First Game Together
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 07 2024

LeBron James made history yet again in the NBA this weekend, as he played alongside his son Bronny for the first of hopefully many appearances for the father-son duo.  LeBron…

Dwyane Wade Angel Reese
Basketball
Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Debate
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has had his say this week on which WNBA rookie is the best, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese continuing to divide opinions deep into the…

Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 1
Basketball
Luka Doncic Set To Miss Out On Mavericks Preseason With Calf Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 03 2024
Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic
Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns Trade To New York Officially Finalised With Julius Randle Heading To Minnesota
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
Westbrook Jokic
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Says New Teammate Nikola Jokic Chasing His Triple Double Record Doesn’t Bother Him
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Derrick Rose
Basketball
35-Year-Old Derrick Rose Announces Retirement From The NBA After 15 Seasons In The League
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 26 2024
Arrow to top