Khamzat Chimaev Mocks Dricus Du Plessis And His Team On Social Media Ahead Of UFC 319 Showdown As Bad Blood Continues

Paul Kelly
Ahead of their UFC 319 showdown for the UFC Middleweight Title, Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis have gone back and forth on social media, trading insults.

Chimaev took aim at du Plessis’ team, insinuating that his opponent and his coaches are donuts. The champion has since responded in brutal fashion.

Khamzat Chimaev Takes Aim At Dricus Du Plessis’ Team With Social Media Post

Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev was officially announced last week as the UFC 319 main event.

The pair have been rumored to be fighting each other for quite some time, with last week’s confirmation now making the fight official for August 19 in Chicago.

It seems that MMA fans have wanted this fight for quite some time, and now their wish has been granted for a compelling UFC Middleweight Title showdown later this summer.

With the fight now less than three months away, the pre-fight build-up has been gathering momentum. This includes the fighters themselves, who have began trading blows already on social media.

The latest installment of their back and forth online came on Wednesday 21st May, with Khamzat Chimaev first insulting Dricus du Plessis and his team with a photo captioned with several emojis.

The photo is of the champion holding his 185-pound belt with his four coaches around him. Chimaev has captioned the photo with five donut emojis and a laughing face emoji, insinuating that the South African and his team are donuts.

Time will tell whether Chimaev’s insults are backed up inside the cage when the pair meet in the middle of the octagon in the UFC 319 main event on August 19.

Du Plessis Responds As Bad Blood Boils Ahead Of UFC 319 Showdown

With Khamzat Chimaev’s latest attack on Dricus du Plessis on social media, ‘Stillknocks’ hasn’t exactly let it fly.

The South African champion has hit back at ‘Borz’, commenting under Chimaev’s social media post.

The UFC middleweight king wrote: “O s**t, would get you by there’s no i****d emoji.”

Khamzat Chimaev Dricus Du Plessis Tweets

It’s clear to see that there is no love lost between both Chimaev and du Plessis.

The pair will finally be able to settle their differences once and for all on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois when they clash in a truly epic UFC Middleweight Title fight.

Needless to say there will probably be even more back and forth on social media between the pair between now and fight night.

It’s fair to say both men aren’t huge fans of the other and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on each other inside the octagon in just a few months time.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
Arrow to top