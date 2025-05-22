UFC

Ian Garry Insults Jack Della Maddalena’s Looks With Comparison To Sloth From The Goonies In Latest Instagram Post

Paul Kelly
UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry has thrown shade at new 170-pound king Jack Della Maddalena in his latest social media post.

‘The Future’ took to Instagram where he compared ‘JDM’ to Sloth from The Goonies, insulting his physical appearance as bitter feud continues.

Ian Garry Insults Jack Della Maddalena’s Looks With Sloth Comparison

Ian Machado Garry isn’t a man to keep quiet away from the octagon, that is for sure. The Irishman isn’t scared to voice his opinion as well as call fighters out on social media.

His latest social media post is testament to this, with ‘The Future’ taking to Instagram with a video that seemingly insults Jack Della Maddalena’s looks.

Garry and ‘JDM’ had an awkward interaction during UFC 315 fight week, before the Australian went on to beat Belal Muhammad and win the UFC Welterweight Title.

Now, the floodgates have opened with Garry taking aim at the 170-pound champion in his latest Instagram video post.

The Irishman has taken a crack at Della Maddalena’s physical appearance, comparing the welterweight champion to Sloth from The Goonies.

“I’m in a comic book shop here in England and I am shocked. Never in my life have I seen the UFC move an action figure as fast as they have Jack Della Maddalena.

“I am so proud of you. Look at that. World champ and you’ve got your f*****g action figure. Good on you, pal, very proud of you. Good job.”

It seems that the feud between Ian Garry and Jack Della Maddalena won’t end anytime soon. But could the pair actually face each other inside the UFC octagon soon?

Could Ian Garry Fight Jack Della Maddalena Next?

Following their awkward interaction during UFC 315 fight week, talk of a proposed fight between Ian Machado Garry and Jack Della Maddalena has certainly gathered momentum.

Garry’s latest dig at the new UFC Welterweight Champion on social media seems like a way to try and tempt the Australian into a fight with the Irishman too.

However, that fight will most definitely not happen next. Don’t rule it out for the future down the line, but it seems that the Jack Della Maddalena vs Ian Garry fight will have to wait another while yet.

This is because Islam Makhachev’s next fight will be against the 170-pound king Della Maddalena following his official announcement that he will be moving up to welterweight in an attempt to become a two-division UFC champion.

The UFC pound-for-pound #1 officially vacated his UFC Lightweight Title as well, with Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 main event now officially being a fight for Makhachev’s old belt.

This means that Ian Garry will have to wait a little longer if he is to get a shot at UFC gold, whether that be against ‘JDM’ or Makhachev – whoever wins their UFC Welterweight Title fight before the end of the year.

In the meantime, ‘The Future’ could perhaps look at fights with the likes of Leon Edwards, the Usman vs Buckley winner or even someone like Sean Brady.

Another option for Ian Garry’s next fight could be against Michael Morales, who has jumped four spots in the latest UFC welterweight rankings.

Although Della Maddalena vs Garry most definitely won’t happen next, the Irishman still has plenty of options.

