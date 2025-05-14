Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira has been officially confirmed as the UFC 317 main event in International Fight Week with Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France also official for UFC 317 title doubled-header in June.

Both Topuria vs Oliveira and Pantoja vs Kara-France will top the bill in Las Vegas during International Fight Week in a UFC title double-header at UFC 317.

Title Double-Headed Announced For UFC 317 In International Fight Week

It has been officially confirmed that Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira will headline UFC 319 on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Topuria vs Oliveira is set to headline UFC 317 in International Fight Week for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title. This comes after Islam Makhachev confirmed he will move up to welterweight in a bid to become a two-division UFC king in a fight with new 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Alongside Topuria vs Oliveira, a second title fight has been announced as Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France will be the official co-main event of UFC 317 in International Fight Week.

Ilia Topuria was last seen knockout out Max Holloway at UFC 308 last October, having since vacated his UFC Featherweight Title for a move up to lightweight. Now, he has the chance at becoming a two-weight UFC king in just his nineth fight in the organization.

Charles Oliveira on the other hand is the former 155-pound king, as he looks to become a two-time lightweight champion. The Brazilian was last in action at UFC 309 where he defeated Michael Chandler.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja aims to make a fourth successful defence of his UFC Flyweight Title as he takes on the #4 ranked Kai Kara-France. This is set to be Kara-France’s first official shot at a full title in the UFC.

It’s fair to say that MMA fans are in for a treat with UFC 317 being a title double-headed at the T-Mobile Arena in International Fight week on June 28. Do not miss it!

Will There Be Any Belts On The Line At UFC 317?

With Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira and Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France both being announced as the two main bouts at UFC 317, this means that there will be two official UFC Titles on the line.

The main event sees ‘El Matador’ and ‘Do Bronx’ lock horns for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title following Islam Makhachev’s decision to relinquish the belt in favor of a move up to welterweight.

The UFC 317 main event will mark Topuria’s third consecutive UFC Title fight, but a first fight up at 155-pounds. For Oliveira, this will be his fourth UFC Lightweight Title contest having previously ruled the 155-pound division for a brief period.

The second belt on the line at UFC 317 will be in the co-main event as the 125-pound king ‘The Cannibal’ aims to defend his UFC Flyweight Title against Kai Kara-France.

This fight will mark Kara-France’s first shot at UFC gold in his career, with Pantoja looking to successfully defend his 125-pound crown for the fourth time.

Who Will The UFC 317 Favorites Be In The Two UFC Title Fights?

With Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira and Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France officially confirmed for the UFC 317 title double-header in International Fight Week, some fans may be intrigued by the betting lines already.

In the early markets, it seems that UFC sportsbooks have listed Ilia Topuria as the favorite to beat Charles Oliveira and become a two-weight UFC champion.

The co-main event isn’t as tight odds wise, with the reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja the fairly heavy favorite to beat the challenger Kai Kara-France in the UFC 317 co-main event.

Time will tell whether or not the belt changes hands in the co-main event, as well as who will become the new king of the lightweight division in the main event.

What a card we have on our hands in International Fight Week as UFC 317 takes center-stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.