Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Set For PFL Debut

The grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is set to make his debut in the PFL tomorrow night. Biaggio Ali Walsh is a professional MMA fighter, and has recently signed for the PFL, looking to get off to a winning start at Madison Square Garden in New York tomorrow night.

The legacy of Ali is certainly continuing in fight sports, in both boxing and now in mixed martial arts too. Of course, Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, was a former world champion in boxing, with Nico Ali Walsh, the 22-year-old grandson of Muhammad Ali, also fighting in the sport of boxing.

Biaggio Ali Walsh Continues Fighting Legacy Of Grandfather Muhammad Ali

When someone mentions the sport of boxing, the name of Muhammad Ali is never too far away from someone’s lips. When it comes to boxing history, the majority of fans regard Ali as the greatest fighter of all time.

Now, it seems the Ali name is converting over to the sport of mixed martial arts as well. That’s right, the grandson of ‘The Greatest’, Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to make his debut in the PFL tomorrow night at the famous Madison Square Garden.

The Ali legacy had already been continued in boxing as both Laila Ali and Nico Ali Walsh have had their own respective careers in the sport. Laila Ali was a former world champion, but is long retired now at the age of 44.

For Nico, he fighters for his grandad’s former promoter, Bob Arum and Top Rank. The 22-year-old is still only a baby in boxing, but is doing his best to continue the legacy of his grandad.

OFFICIAL: @BiaggioAli1234, Muhammad Ali's grandson, Signs Contract with the Professional Fighters League! pic.twitter.com/UUQB6EpXO1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 14, 2022

Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to have his third MMA fight tomorrow night as he makes his PFL debut at the PFL Championships in New York. Fighting at Madison Square Garden in itself is an achievement, and Biaggio has that opportunity this weekend.

The MMA fighter made his debut in the sport back in June. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the dream debut for Biaggio, who lost via first round submission to Devin Rothwell amid major media interest.

However, in true Ali fashion, Biaggio Ali Walsh bounced back and won via first round knockout in his second professional MMA fight in August against Bradley Seaver. That makes Biaggio Ali Walsh 1-1 inside the octagon. Tomorrow’s fight isn’t a professional MMA fight, it is an amateur out but is in the PFL organisation.

The 24-year-old is set to fight in his third MMA fight, and will be hopeful of continuing his winning streak inside the cage. Who knows, we could well see Biaggio Ali Walsh competing inside the UFC in the future. He is stilly young and has the name to go with the talent.

Of course, it’s the sport of boxing that has been very good to the Ali family for the most part. Both Muhammad Ali and Laila felt the effects of the sport’s darker side, with Nico Ali Walsh looking to follow in their footsteps in winning a world title.

All eyes will be on his as he carries the Ali name and looks to continue the legacy of one of the greatest names in fight sports history.