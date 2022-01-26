Fourth place Motherwell welcome fifth place Hibernian to Fir Park in a crunch SPL clash later this evening.

With both teams battling to stay relevant in the race for European places at the end of the season, fans should be in for a treat of a game.

So, for information on Motherwell vs Hibernian live streams, a full preview, the latest team news, and a free bet, read on:

Motherwell vs Hibernian Preview

Motherwell defeated Greenock Morton in the cup at the weekend thanks to a late goal from Liam Donnelly.

Prior to that, however, Motherwell lost, 3-1, to Ross County in the league. Manager, Graham Alexander, was bitterly disappointed with the manner of the defeat in post-match interviews, lambasting his defense which has now conceded 30 goals in the SPL already this season.

Interesting to note that Motherwell have shipped more goals than any other team in the top half of the SPL. However, the defense will have a chance to improve that metric against a Hibs side that that’s known to be less than proficient in front of goal, having scored fewer times than any other team in the SPL top six this season to date (24).

Like Motherwell, Hibernian made it through to the 5th-Round of the Scottish Cup last weekend at lowly Cove Rovers expense. Kevin Nisbet scored the only goal of a drab game vs deep in extra time.

In the league, Hibernian lost to first-placed Celtic last time out but, prior to that, had gone four successive games unbeaten, inching their way back up towards tonight’s opponent, Motherwell, in the table.

Another victory tonight for Shaun Maloney’s men will see Hibs leapfrog Motherwell into fourth place.

But, it should be noted, these teams battled out a closely-fought 1-1 draw last time out. So, expect a close one.

When does Motherwell vs Hibernian kick-off?

The Scottish Premiership game between Motherwell & Hibernian kicks off at 19:45 BST on January 26 at Fir Park

Motherwell vs Hibernian Team News

Motherwell team news

Van Veen is likely to return to the starting lineup for Motherwell. But, other than that, most pundits are expecting a similar lineup to that which started the defeat vs Celtic in the last league encounter.

Motherwell predicted lineup vs Hibernian:

Kelly; O’Donnell, Johansen, McGinley, Carroll, Maguire, Donnelly, Goss; Roberts, Woolery, Van Veen

Hibernian team news

Having returned to training after an age out with a groin injury, Kyle Magennis is pushing for a starting berth for Hibs tonight. However, fans will have to continue to wait for new signing, Harry Clarke’s debut. Clarke is again sidelined with a hamstring injury

Hibernian predicted line-up vs Motherwell:

Macey; Bushiri, Hanlon, Doig; Campbell, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Cadden, Wright; Boyle, Nisbet

