Motherwell vs Hibernian prediction: SPL betting tips, odds and free bet

Motherwell welcome Hibernian to Fir Park this evening knowing that a defeat will see the visitors leapfrog them from fifth to fourth in the SPL table.

Hibernian have been in good form in the league of late, too, picking up 10 points in five games played pre and post the Scottish football winter break.

Motherwell, on the other hand, have been on the wrong end of some poor results recently, including a 1-0 loss to Ross County in their last SPL clash.

Backed by a boisterous home crowd at Fir Park, however, you can’t count the home side out, and it should be a very evenly matched contest.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at Fir Park

Motherwell vs Hibernian prediction

Both form and recent results between these sides show clearly why visiting Hibernian are the mild betting favourites (11/8) among bookmakers.

Hibs have won three of the last five games vs Motherwell, while there has been just won won for the hosts and one draw.

Hibs also come into the game in marginally better form having won four of their last six in all comps compared to three wins and a draw for Motherwell. The league form also favours the visitors, with Hibs having amassed 10 points in five games to Motherwell’s seven.

Both sides do come into this game on the back of defeats. But there is much less cause for concern for Hibs, who lost to Celtic than there is for Motherwell, who lost to Ross County.

As such…

Motherwell vs Hibernian prediction: bet on Hibs to win on the road at odds of 11/8

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Motherwell vs Hibernian betting tips

BTTS bets have also yielded positive results for betters in each of the last three games between Motherwell and Hibs.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on a Hibs win with BTTS using the PickYourPunt Builder, providing improved odds of 7/2, meaning that a £10 wager could pay out £45.00.

Motherwell vs Hibernian betting tip: – bet Hibs to win with BTTS at 7/2

Motherwell vs Hibernian odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Motherwell vs Hibernian match odds

Motherwell to win @ 21/10 with Betfred

Draw @ 11/5 with Betfred

Hibernian to win @ 11/8 with Betfred

Motherwell vs Hibernian total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with Betfred

