MLB

MLB Wild Card Playoff Game 1 Summary: Advantage For Padres, Royals, Mets & Tigers

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Michael King
Michael King

The MLB playoffs are underway and with one game down in the Wild Card round, we’ve got everything you need to know about what happened in the first four games.

MLB Wild Card Game 1

The first game that got underway in the 2024 MLB postseason was the Astros against the Tigers, with the Tigers coming out on top in one of the closest games on day 1 of the playoffs.

Tarik Skubal carried his form from the regular season into his first game against the Astros and after earning a triple crown this season, the pitcher threw six scoreless innings against the Astros in a 3-1 win.

Kansas City was the next team to pick up a win in their first match, as the Royals upset the Orioles at Oriole Park with just one run separating the sides.

Cole Rangers’ pitching impressed in the Royals win, with Kansas City shutting out Baltimore in their first playoff match since 2015.

The Mets provided possibly the biggest shock of the first Wild Card games, pulling off yet another impressive comeback to beat the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Finally, the Padres shut out the Braves in the final match on Tuesday night, with Michael King enjoying a record breaking evening giving up just five hits and no runs for 12 strikeouts.

The second games of the Wild Card round get underway on Wednesday afternoon, with the Padres, Royals, Mets & Tigers all needing just one win to advance to the Division Series.

Wild Card Playoff Schedule

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

  • Game 2: October 2nd, 2:32 p.m
  • Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 2:32 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

  • Game 2: October 2nd, 4:38 p.m
  • Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 4:08 p.m

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

  • Game 2: October 2nd, 7:38 p.m
  • Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

  • Game 2: October 2nd, 8:38 p.m.
  • Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 7:08 p.m.
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz mlb spring training los angeles angels at los angeles dodgers 18028062 scaled 1
MLB

LATEST When Is The MLB Playoffs? Full Postseason Schedule As Wild Card Round Gets Underway

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Oakland Coliseum
MLB
Oakland A’s Win Final Game At The Oakland Coliseum In Emotional Farewell To Ballpark
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024

The Oakland A’s won their final ever match at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday afternoon, in an emotional farewell to the ballpark that has been their home since 1968. Oakland…

Astros
MLB
Houston Astros Clinch Playoff Birth With Fourth Straight AL West Division Title
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 25 2024

The Houston Astros clinched their place in the playoffs on Tuesday night with a win against the Mariners securing a fourth straight division title. Astros Clinch AL West After a…

Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Makes History With 50th MLB Home Run Of The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 20 2024
alex cora
MLB
MLB Launches Investigation Into Alex Cora After Intentionally Targeting Aaron Judge In Yankees Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2024
USATSI 24196227 1
MLB
Walker Buehler Determined To Sharpen Up After Poor Start To The Season
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Sep 10 2024
Matt Chapman
MLB
Matt Chapman Agrees To New 6-Year, $151Million Contract Extension With The Giants
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 05 2024
Arrow to top