The MLB playoffs are underway and with one game down in the Wild Card round, we’ve got everything you need to know about what happened in the first four games.

MLB Wild Card Game 1

The first game that got underway in the 2024 MLB postseason was the Astros against the Tigers, with the Tigers coming out on top in one of the closest games on day 1 of the playoffs.

Tarik Skubal carried his form from the regular season into his first game against the Astros and after earning a triple crown this season, the pitcher threw six scoreless innings against the Astros in a 3-1 win.

6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K Tarik Skubal was NAILS today! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/2bRXrL36du — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024

Kansas City was the next team to pick up a win in their first match, as the Royals upset the Orioles at Oriole Park with just one run separating the sides.

Cole Rangers’ pitching impressed in the Royals win, with Kansas City shutting out Baltimore in their first playoff match since 2015.

The Mets provided possibly the biggest shock of the first Wild Card games, pulling off yet another impressive comeback to beat the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Finally, the Padres shut out the Braves in the final match on Tuesday night, with Michael King enjoying a record breaking evening giving up just five hits and no runs for 12 strikeouts.

The second games of the Wild Card round get underway on Wednesday afternoon, with the Padres, Royals, Mets & Tigers all needing just one win to advance to the Division Series.

Wild Card Playoff Schedule

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

Game 2: October 2nd, 2:32 p.m

October 2nd, 2:32 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 2:32 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

Game 2: October 2nd, 4:38 p.m

October 2nd, 4:38 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 4:08 p.m

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

Game 2: October 2nd, 7:38 p.m

October 2nd, 7:38 p.m Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

Game 2: October 2nd, 8:38 p.m.

October 2nd, 8:38 p.m. Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 7:08 p.m.