MLB: The Cincinnati Reds Are The Hottest Team In Baseball

Anthony R. Cardenas
There are some impressive win streaks currently happening around the MLB, but there is no team hotter than the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati Reds Have Won 9 Games In A Row

Things didn’t look very promising for Cincinnati heading into the 2023 season. After missing the playoffs in 9 of the last 10 years, the oddsmakers didn’t like their chances for this campaign either. Before the first pitch of the season was thrown, the Reds’ World Series odds were listed at +25000, one of the worst of any team in the majors.

It looked like business as usual from the start, as the team got out to a 7-15 record through their first 22 games. At that point in the season, they were in last place in the NL Central and 8.5 back of first place less than a month into the schedule.

But Cincinnati has turned it around since then, slowly but surely. Since falling into last place during the final week of April, the Reds have won 3 or more games in a row on five different occasions, including their latest streak, which is currently the longest in the MLB.

Less than two weeks ago, Cincinnati was still 6 games under .500 and in their place in their division. Their odds of winning the NL Central sat at +2500.

Reds Still +2500 To Win Division Despite Being In 1st Place

But thanks to their winning streak, the Reds are now the top team. Their win on Monday pushed them past the Milwaukee Brewers for first place, where they sit alone for the first time all season.

The team is currently in the middle of a series with the lowly Colorado Rockies, but they’ll have some serious tests coming up on the schedule. Starting on Friday, the Reds will play host to the NL-leading Atlanta Braves before hitting the road to play a 3-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, who are the 2nd best team in all of baseball.

Cincinnati is getting some much-welcomed help back into their lineup. Joey Votto had surgery last year to repair his shoulder, and was able to make his 2023 MLB season debut on Monday night. He drove in three runs and homered once.

For the Reds, it is the longest winning streak in 11 years. They won 10 in a row back in 2012, which was also the last time that they held sole position of first place in the NL Central this late in the season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
