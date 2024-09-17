The MLB has launched an investigation into Alex Cora, after the Boston Red Sox manager admitted to intentionally trying to hit Aaron Judge in a Yankees game.

MLB Investigating Alex Cora

Alex Cora has been at the centre of an MLB scandal this week, after being accused by the league of intentionally targeting Yankees star player Aaron Judge with a pitch towards his head.

During the fourth inning, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole decided to walk off Rafael Denvers, but according to the Red Sox boss he did so on purpose after Cole intentionally hit Denvers in the previous inning.

“I felt like in the first at-bat, he [Cole] hit him on purpose,” Cora said. “He doesn’t want to face him, that’s the bottom line. He told us with the intentional walk that in the first at-bat, he hit him. We’ll leave it at that. After that, he had the bases loaded and had to face him.”

Cora’s words got him in trouble after the match, with the Red Sox boss admitting that he targeted Judge after what had happened between Cole and Denvers.

“We took exception to (the HBP) because it was loud and clear that he didn’t want to face him. It was intentional, I’m not going to back off. It was intentional.”

Alex Cora basically admitted that Brayan Bello tried plunking Aaron Judge on purpose. He was asked if he considered yesterday's IBB/HBP fiasco closed: "It was closed yesterday around the sixth inning. We had our chance. It didn't happen." pic.twitter.com/x1z4iA0HfF — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 15, 2024

Judge wasn’t too impressed with the intentional attempt to hit him, responding to the accusations with a warning of his own: “I think the biggest thing is, just don’t miss when you do it.”

The Yankees had the last laugh in their four game series against the Red Sox though, winning three of their four games in what was a very one sided stretch.

On top of their loss to the Yankees, the Red Sox may yet have to deal with a punishment for manager Alex Cora, who could be facing a ban after intentionally trying to hit Judge.