MLB Farm System Rankings: Orioles And Pirates At The Top

MLB Pipeline has released its MLB Farm System rankings for every team. The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates are among those at the top.

After we unveiled our updated club Top 30 Prospects lists, the question became: Who has the best farm system? Glad you asked. We ranked them, 1-30: https://t.co/fYupTOicL1 pic.twitter.com/kYYVnE84sJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 16, 2023

Both of these teams have been in a rebuilding phase for quite some time. Now the Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball. The Orioles have gotten very much needed play out of their young prospects such as catcher Adley Rutschman and third baseman Gunnar Henderson have been the two main contributors. Both were drafted by the team and have quickly become very exciting players to watch. Henderson is even in the Rookie of the Year race as well.

1. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles also have many prospects in the farm system that have been tearing it up in the minors. Shortstop and former number one overall pick from the 2022 MLB Draft Jackson Holiday has been tearing it up in the minors recently. He is the son of former MLB player Matt Holiday. In this season alone, Holiday is already in Double A and it straight mashing the ball. Holiday is already the number one overall prospect in baseball.

In 20 games at Double-A Holiday is batting .361 with 3 home-runs and 11 RBIs and has a .971 OPS. It remains to be seen if Holiday will be called up to the majors this season. They already have a logjam at the middle infield spots, but it’s only a matter of time when Holiday is their everyday shortstop for years to come.

2. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates however, are trending somewhat in the right direction. They have been rebuilding for quite some time but they have done well drafting in recent years. The Pittsburgh Pirates had the first overall pick this year and selected starting pitcher Paul Skenes out of LSU. Skenes is probably the most MLB ready prospect in his entire class. He throws consisntently over 100 MPH and has very nasty breaking stuff as well. He was one of the catalysts on the LSU team that won the College World Series a few months ago. Skenes is already their number one overall prospect in their farm system. Skenes is in Single-A and has yet to give up a run in his first two games as a pro.

