Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm To Begin Rehab Assignment Today

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm will begin a rehab assignment as he is coming back from a turf toe injury.

 

The Marlins have done better than expected without him as he is arguably their best player. Miami has a 42-31 record and is only 4.5 games out of first place in the NL East. Getting Chisholm back to full strength will be an added bonus to the offense as a whole. Him alongside Luis Arraez will be a nice one-two punch at the top of the lineup. On the season, Chisholm is batting .229 with 7 home-runs and 16 RBIs while stealing 14 bases.

The Miami Marlins are +800 to win the NL East according to Florida sportsbooks.

Jazz Chisholm burst onto the MLB scene in the 2020 season. He made an immediate impact with his speed, power, and defensive prowess. His energetic style of play quickly endeared him to Marlins fans, who saw him as a key part of the team’s future. Chisholm’s talent was evident as he displayed exceptional range and agility in the infield, coupled with an impressive ability to hit for both average and power. He was traded to the Marlins for pitcher Zac Gallen who has become the ace of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Unfortunately, injuries are an unfortunate part of any athlete’s career, and Chisholm had to face this reality earlier this season. A nagging injury kept him out of action, causing the Marlins to miss his contributions both offensively and defensively.

As Jazz Chisholm begins on his rehab assignment, all eyes will be on his performance and progress. Marlins fans will eagerly follow his journey, counting down the days until his return to the major league roster. With Chisholm’s imminent comeback, the Marlins hope to turn the tide and make a push for success in the remainder of the season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

MLB

New York Yankees In Danger Of Falling Out Of Playoff Picture

MLB
Atlanta Braves Place Jesse Chavez On Injured List
The Atlanta Braves have placed veteran reliever Jesse Chavez on the 15 day injured list with a bruised shin he suffered in yesterday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

MLB
Oakland A's Accomplish A Feat That No Team Has Since 1895
It looked as though the Oakland A's could finish the 2023 season as the worst team in MLB history. They got off to an abysmal start, winning just 12 of…

MLB
MLB: Oakland A's Fans Trash The Field After Reverse Boycott
MLB
Giants Catcher Joey Bart Has Failed In Replacing Buster Posey
MLB
MLB: The Miami Marlins Are Dominating The Month Of June
MLB
MLB: Kansas City Royals Might Be As Bad As The Oakland A's
