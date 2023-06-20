Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm To Begin Rehab Assignment Today

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm will begin a rehab assignment as he is coming back from a turf toe injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. starts rehab assignment Tuesday https://t.co/hYDAGwx1oV — NBC Sports EDGE Baseball (@NBCSEdgeBB) June 20, 2023

The Marlins have done better than expected without him as he is arguably their best player. Miami has a 42-31 record and is only 4.5 games out of first place in the NL East. Getting Chisholm back to full strength will be an added bonus to the offense as a whole. Him alongside Luis Arraez will be a nice one-two punch at the top of the lineup. On the season, Chisholm is batting .229 with 7 home-runs and 16 RBIs while stealing 14 bases.

The Miami Marlins are +800 to win the NL East according to Florida sportsbooks.

Jazz Chisholm burst onto the MLB scene in the 2020 season. He made an immediate impact with his speed, power, and defensive prowess. His energetic style of play quickly endeared him to Marlins fans, who saw him as a key part of the team’s future. Chisholm’s talent was evident as he displayed exceptional range and agility in the infield, coupled with an impressive ability to hit for both average and power. He was traded to the Marlins for pitcher Zac Gallen who has become the ace of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Unfortunately, injuries are an unfortunate part of any athlete’s career, and Chisholm had to face this reality earlier this season. A nagging injury kept him out of action, causing the Marlins to miss his contributions both offensively and defensively.

As Jazz Chisholm begins on his rehab assignment, all eyes will be on his performance and progress. Marlins fans will eagerly follow his journey, counting down the days until his return to the major league roster. With Chisholm’s imminent comeback, the Marlins hope to turn the tide and make a push for success in the remainder of the season.