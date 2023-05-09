MLB

Max Scherzer Scratched From Start Due To Neck Spasms

Owen Jones
The New York Mets were dealt an unfortunate blow as their ace pitcher, Max Scherzer, was scratched from his scheduled start due to neck spasms.

 

Scherzer has seamlessly settled into the rotation and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His intensity on the mound, coupled with his vast repertoire of pitches, has consistently flummoxed opposing hitters and bolstered the Mets’ chances of victory. Scherzer is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA to start the 2023 MLB season.

However, neck spasms have now sidelined the veteran right-hander, leaving a void in the starting rotation. Left-hander David Peterson was called up from Triple A and will start tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The absence of Scherzer in the starting lineup is undoubtedly a significant setback for the Mets. His ability to go deep into games, rack up strikeouts, and consistently keep opponents off balance has been a key factor in the team’s success this season. The Mets will have to rely on their depth and the performances of their other pitchers to fill the void left by Scherzer’s absence.

In the meantime, the Mets will look to their other starters, such as Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to lead the rotation in Scherzer’s absence. While these pitchers are more than capable of stepping up, there’s no denying the impact of missing a pitcher of Scherzer’s caliber.

The New York Mets are +500 to win the NL East according to New York sportsbooks.

As the New York Mets adjust to the unforeseen absence of Max Scherzer due to neck spasms, the organization remains confident in their depth and talent to weather the storm. The injury to Scherzer should not be long term so maybe he will only miss one start.

