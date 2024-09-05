The San Francisco Giants have agreed a contract extension with third baseman Matt Chapman, who signs for $151million over the next six years.

Matt Chapman has agreed to a six year, $151million contract with the San Francisco Giants, just months after agreeing to a new deal in the Bay area.

Chapman’s deal is from 2025 and will take over from his current three year deal. The 31-year-old signed a new contract at the beginning of the year and his new contract is set to overlap that $54million deal which included no deferred money.

The Giants also confirmed that Chapman will make a $125,000 donation to the Giants Community Fund every season until 2030.

Chapman earned a $1m signing bonus in his contract and he will earn $25m a year, for the next nine years until 2030 when his contract expires.

OFFICIAL: The #SFGiants and IF Matt Chapman have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/1AUUzapfEi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 5, 2024

The San Francisco third baseman has certainly earned his new deal, with an impressive four gold gloves and five platinum gloves at third base during across his eight seasons in the MLB.

In 1,004 games for the Giants, Chapman has 177 home runs and 241 doubles – with 22 of those homers coming this season in what has been a consistent year so far for San Francisco’s third baseman.

So far in this season, Chapman has played 135 games (out of a possible 140) for the Giants and on top of his home runs, he has also scored 13 doubles off 126 hits.

Things haven’t been all plain sailing for Chapman in the last year though, as the Giants star only moved to San Francisco towards the end of free agency, after he struggled to negotiate a move in the window.

Chapman’s contract marks a remarkable turnaround for the star from before this season, when he was cast away by the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of last year and left to fight for himself in free agency.