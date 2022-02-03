Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Manchester United returning to action as they host Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in an FA Cup fourth round clash on Friday night.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough preview

The FA Cup provides Manchester United’s best chance of ending their five-year trophy drought this season, so rest assured they will be taking Middlesbrough’s threat seriously.

Boss Ralf Rangnick will be eyeing up a route to the final in this competition, knowing that three wins will guarantee a trip to Wembley.

While a giant-killing of the mighty Red Devils would undoubtedly be an incredible achievement for Championship side Boro, their real aim is promotion back to the Premier League.

United have an enviable FA Cup record with 12 titles to their name, bettered only by Arsenal with 13.

North Yorkshire outfit Middlesbrough have never lifted the trophy. The closest they came was reaching the final in 1997 where they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea.

The visitors will look to their most recent trip to Old Trafford for inspiration. In 2015 they met Manchester United in a League Cup fourth round clash which they won 3-1 on penalties after the game finished goalless.

When does Manchester United vs Middlesbrough kick off?

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 4th February at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough team news

Manchester United team news

Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri should be in contention for United after Ivory Coast and Tunisia were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Paul Pogba could be set for action for the first time since November, with the France international recently having returned to training following a thigh injury.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are back in contention again after their recent absences due to illnesses and injuries.

In more good news for Red Devils fans, Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof are back training and ready for selection on Friday night.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Cavani, Ronaldo

Middlesbrough team news

Left sided midfielder Marc Bola is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up in training.

Midfielder James Léa Siliki, on loan at Boro from Rennes, is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Middlesbrough possible starting XI:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Connolly

