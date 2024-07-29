Manchester United are looking to boost their midfield options by contacting signing Manuel Ugarte. However, they’re hoping that PSG will lower their asking price.

How much do PSG want for Ugarte?

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ugarte but they’re not prepared to pay the £60m fee that PSG have set for the 23-year-old.

Ugarte would be an incredible signing for Manchester United as the holding midfield spot has weak options with ageing Casemiro on a performance decline and Sofyan Amrabat returning to Fiorentina after the loan spell.

According to football transfers, it’s likely that PSG will lower the price towards the end of the transfer window if no other clubs come in with a bid close to the £60m range.

The report said: ‘The Red Devils are looking for a holding midfielder and the Paris Saint-Germain No.6 remains seen as a top target.

‘There still remains some distance in terms of valuation. PSG are holding out for €70 million for the player who signed for them just last year from Sporting CP – but, at present, Manchester United deem this to be too much.

‘PSG club sources have told us throughout the window that no offers or proposals have been made for Ugarte despite reports to the contrary. However, we understand that there is a belief that an agreement will be reached further down the window at a lower price.’

Who else are Manchester United looking at?

Having already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Lenny Yoro, Manchester United are enjoying a productive transfer window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

It doesn’t look like the club will stop at those two signings with promises of adding more talent to their squad. Erik Ten Hag will need to improve his defence if he wants to challenge for top four next season.

Manchester United have been looking at Jarred Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Matthijs de Ligt but none of them have a price tag that the Red Devils are willing to match.