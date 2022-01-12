Manchester United news: Marcus Rashford contract

Under contract until June 2023, Marcus Rashford will soon start talking about the future with Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford future up in the air?

A favorite for England a few months ago, Marcus Rashford is now a disillusioned star. Between his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final, a long-term injury to treat and a mixed return on the pitch (3 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions), the striker is far from his peak form. He was also targeted by his own fans on Monday evening, in the FA Cup, against Aston Villa.

The arrival of Ralf Rangnick at the helm did not really revive him and the chronic instability that reigns at Old Trafford is not to helping either. So many reasons which have pushed the Daily Mail to to ask questions about his future.

The English daily explains that discussions will open by the end of the season, while United have an option to automatically extend the said contract until June 2024. But the extra time could be spent thinking about his long-term future.

For example, the player’s entourage will be very attentive towards the choice of the next manager and could consider leaving if they were not satisfied.

Rather than being excited by the prospect of seeing Mauricio Pochettino arrive next summer, Rashford is waiting for guarantees to find and rebuild his confidence which has clearly been weakened in recent times. He does not want to waste any more time and counts on his club to satisfy him.

At the same time, United will be wary of moving heaven and earth to get Rashford to sign a new deal. The 24-year-old might have struggled due to tactical choices but it should also be mentioned that he hasn’t really done much with the chances he has been given.

The youngster has been far too inconsistent and has put in largely pointless displays since his return from injury.