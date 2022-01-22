Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions are confident of completing the signing in the next few days.

Manchester City are confident to complete Julián Álvarez signing in the next days. It’s matter of details, taxes and add ons 🇦🇷🕷 #MCFC



River will receive €16m guaranteed plus bonuses [to be discussed] and asked Man City to keep Julián on loan.



The Premier League giants have an agreement in principle with River Plate for the 21-year-old striker and the two clubs will need to finalise the details and the structure of the transfer now.

Apparently, the Argentine club are set to receive a fee of around €16 million for the highly talented striker excluding bonuses.

Alvarez is rated as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in South America and he was in exceptional form for River Plate last season.

The 21-year-old scored 24 goals and picked up 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions and he has a massive future ahead of him.

Working with a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola could help the youngster improve further and achieve his world-class potential.

Apparently, the transfer will see the player stay on loan at River Plate for the remainder of the season and he will join the Premier League giants in the summer.

Alvarez needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and staying on loan another time club this season seems like a smart decision.

Manchester City will need to bring in a quality striker this summer after the departure of Sergio Aguero and it remains to be seen whether Alvarez can establish himself as a starter for Guardiola’s side next season.

The 21-year-old might need some time to adapt to English football and Guardiola’s style of play. The defending champions have been linked with other strikers as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in a more proven goal scorer in the summer in addition to Alvarez.