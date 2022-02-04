Mainz will be looking to continue their impressive form at home with a win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim live stream

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Preview

The home side have managed to win their last three matches in the Bundesliga in front of their own fans and they have kept three clean sheets along the way as well. Despite their recent struggles, they will fancy their chances at home. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they will have to improve significantly in order to grind out an away win here. The visitors have failed to win their last three meetings against Mainz and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here. Check out the best Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim betting offers

When does Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at MEWA Arena.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Team News

Mainz 05 team news

The home side will be without the services of Adam Szalai and NiklasTauer because of an injury. Mainz 05 predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Zentner; St. Juste, Bell, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Lee, Stach, Martin; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Hoffenheim team news

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim will be without ErminBicakcic, Robert Skov and Sebastian Rudy because of injuries and suspension.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Mainz 05: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Hubner; Bebou, Geiger, Samassekou, Raum; Baumgartner; Kramaric, Dabbur