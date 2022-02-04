Hoffenheim will be looking to bounce back with the win when they travel to Mainz in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, MEWA Arena.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Prediction

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

They are currently 7th in the league table and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure European football for next season.

Mainz are in disappointing form as well and they have lost four of their last six league matches. The home side will be looking to take advantage of Hoffenheim’s inconsistencies and pick up all three points here.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Prediction: Mainz 05 1-0 Hoffenheim @ 21/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim betting offers

Find out where to watch Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim live stream

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Mainz have won their last three home matches in the Bundesliga with clean sheets. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Hoffenheim have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven away games in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim betting tip: Get Mainz 05 to win at 8/5.





Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Mainz 05: 8/5 with Bet365

Draw: 12/5 with Bet365

Hoffenheim: 17/10 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 3/4 with Bet365

Under: 6/5 with Bet365

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



