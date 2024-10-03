Basketball

Luka Doncic Set To Miss Out On Mavericks Preseason With Calf Injury

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 1
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 1

The Mavericks have received a less than ideal injury update on Luka Doncic, with the Dallas star expected to miss out on the start of preseason with a calf injury.

Luka Doncic Calf Injury

Luka Doncic played more games than most last season and after Dallas lost to Boston in the NBA Finals, the Slovenian headed straight to the Olympics to represent his country.

The amount of game time Doncic had last year has clearly taken a toll on his body and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided a slightly  concerning update on his star ahead of preseason.

“He got hit in the calf, reported it tight, so they got an MRI and saw that it was a strain. There’s no concern at this point about his availability. We’ll see how he feels in a week.”

Doncic struggled with his right knee in the playoffs last year, with the Dallas player bleeding through his knee sleeve in multiple games.

Despite his struggles, Doncic didn’t miss out on a single game in the Finals last year and he continued to carry the Mavericks in the postseason despite being eliminated at the final hurdle.

The Slovenian averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists during 2023, in what was his best year in the league so far after six seasons. If Dallas had gone on to win the championship last year, there was no doubt that Doncic would have been named Finals MVP after an impressive run.

Doncic is expected to miss out on some of preseason this year, but there are no concerns that the 25-year-old will be unavailable for the beginning of the regular season.

Dallas plays their first game of the campaign on the 24th of October, after the Mavericks take part in four preseason fixtures in Las Vegas against the Jazz, Grizzlies, Clippers and Bucks.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic
Basketball

LATEST Karl-Anthony Towns Trade To New York Officially Finalised With Julius Randle Heading To Minnesota

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
Westbrook Jokic
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Says New Teammate Nikola Jokic Chasing His Triple Double Record Doesn’t Bother Him
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024

Two of the most prolific triple double scorers in NBA history are set to link up this season, but Russell Westbrook has said he’s not bothered by Nikola Jokic closing…

Derrick Rose
Basketball
35-Year-Old Derrick Rose Announces Retirement From The NBA After 15 Seasons In The League
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 26 2024

Derrick Rose announced on Thursday morning that he has retired from the NBA, with the former number one draft pick calling it quits after 15 years in the league.  Derrick…

Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic 1
Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Optimistic For New Season Following Ankle Surgery This Summer
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 25 2024
rsz rudy gobert minnesota timberwolves nba
Basketball
Rudy Gobert Dubs Shaquille O’Neal ‘Triggered’ After He Calls The 4x DPOY The Worst Player In The League
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 06 2024
2148019377.0
Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers Considering Moving To New Jersey Arena
Author image Antonio  •  Sep 04 2024
17233361952298
Basketball
Steph Curry Looks Forward to Moments with LeBron James, On or Off the Same Team
Author image Antonio  •  Sep 04 2024
Arrow to top