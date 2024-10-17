Basketball

Lonzo Ball Makes First Appearance In Over Two Years During Bulls Preseason Win Over The Timberwolves

Olly Taliku
Lonzo Ball made his highly anticipated return to the court for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, after spending over two years watching on from the bench with severe knee injuries.  

Lonzo Ball Is Back

After over two years away from basketball, Lonzo Ball was finally able to make his return to the court on Wednesday – just in time for the 2024-25 NBA tip off.

Ball has struggled with knee injuries since 2022, with the Bulls star forced to undergo four separate surgeries over the space of just one year.

But the long wait was finally over for Ball on Wednesday as he played his first official minutes since January 2022, who was over the moon to have finally completed a miraculous recovery.

“It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll say that much,” said Ball, “I can’t even really put into words how I felt out there.”

“I had a goal to get back on the court. I know it was a long journey, a long process, but it all paid off because this was what I was looking forward to. I’m just glad it’s here now. I can finally go out and do what I love to do.”

Ball was limited to just 16 minutes on his return to action for his own protection, but he still managed 10 points in the one point win over Minnesota

Lonzo continued: “There were a lot of people that helped me get here, not just myself. Just to see the crowd and all the love I get from the city, man, you cannot replicate that in any type of way. And it’s real.”

Ball was given the game ball after making his return this week and his love for the game as well as the fans love for him was evident in an emotional night.

After finally returning, Ball will take part in Chicago’s final preseason game against the Cavaliers, before starting the season with a road trip to New Orleans next week.

