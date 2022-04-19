Liverpool vs Man United Combined XI: Who Makes the Cut?

In just a few hours, Liverpool take on Manchester United in what promises to be an entertaining Premier League encounter.

In recent times, Liverpool have enjoyed a lot of success over their Mancunian rivals. While United’s wait for a league title continues, Jurgen Klopp’s men have gone about their business in great style. They’re still in with a shot of winning a quadruple at the end of the season.

A lot has changed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and this United side is as disjointed as any.

So here’s a look at the combined Liverpool and Manchester United starting XI based on the current crop of players representing both sides.

David de Gea

Of course Alisson Becker is not the sort of shot-stopper who would concede a goal easily but we have to give the spot to the United number 1 whose performances have still kept the team’s Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Andrew Robertson

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Scotland international is the best left-back in the league at the moment. His ability to defend and attack in equal measure is what gives him the spot.

Trent Alexander Arnold

The England international has been in good form this year, picking up assists left, right and center. His ability to ping the right crosses in the danger zones make him an asset for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk

Arguably the best defender in Europe right now, the Dutchman offered a lot of solidity to the backline and without him, the Reds might struggle.

Joel Matip

While United have Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, none of them have been able to shine as brightly as Joel Matip. The former Schalke man might not get the plaudits but has been a rock all season long.

Fabinho

How United wished they had signed him when they had the chance all those years ago. The Brazilian is the binding glue for the Merseyside giants.

Jordan Henderson

The veteran midfielder adds guile and leadership in the middle of the park. He might not ooze glamor like Paul Pogba but is a far more loyal presence in midfield than the Frenchman.

Thiago

The Brazilian can be a little rash in his challenges at times but he has been an important creative influence for Liverpool this season. Every team likes a midfielder who keeps things moving and the former Bayern Munich man does all that.

Salah

Goals might have dried up in recent weeks but the Egyptian is still a menacing presence down the right flank.

Sadio Mane

The Senegal international is an important player for Liverpool and while he hasn’t scored as freely as he normally does this season, his ability to pick out a pass and take on opponents is uncanny.

Cristiano Ronaldo

He might attract a lot of criticism but United would probably be in a mid-table position without his goals. At the age of 37, Ronaldo is still scoring goals on a regular basis.