Liverpool Transfer News: Joe Gomez a summer target for Aston Villa

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez recently started his first Premier League game of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to hold down a starting berth this year because of the arrival of French international defender Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez had a disappointing campaign last year and his season was plagued with long term injuries.

The youngster would have hoped to get back into the starting line-up this year but the arrival of the Frenchman has pushed him down the pecking order.

It seems that the 24-year-old might need to leave Liverpool in the summer in order to play regular first-team football and further his development.

According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League rivals Aston Villa are keen on signing Gomez and manager Steven Gerrard could use his impressive connections at Anfield to lure the young centre back to Villa Park.

It is no secret that Aston Villa will have to improve defensively if they want to push for European qualification next season.

Gerard has a quality young centre back in Ezri Konsa at his disposal but the former Liverpool midfielder will have to find an upgrade on Tyrone Mings.

Mings has been quite error-prone since his move to Aston Villa and signing Gomez would be a wise move for the West Midlands club.

Gomez and Konsa seem like a quality defensive pair on paper and they could sort out Villa’s backline for the foreseeable future.

Aston Villa have already signed the top class left-back in Lucas Digne this season and bringing in a centre back like Gomez could complete their defensive unit for the next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool defender is willing to leave the club in the summer and move to Aston Villa.

A move to Villa Park would be a step down for the young defender and they will not be able to offer him European football either.

Gomez is a tremendous talent and he is highly rated by the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old decides to stay at Anfield and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Joel Matip has been quite inconsistent this season and Gomez might fancy his chances of breaking into the starting line-up soon.

Konate is still adapting to English football and the 24-year-old Englishman might just have an edge in the race to reclaim his starting berth.