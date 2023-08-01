Soccer

Lionel Messi Is Boosting Revenue For Other MLS Teams, Too

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Lionel Messi experiment has started off swimmingly for both he and Inter Miami CF. The months of rumors finally culminated in the world’s most popular athlete bringing his talents to the United States and Major League Soccer, and he has lived up to the hype thus far.

Lionel Messi Continues To Be A Moneymaker

The impact was felt immediately. The financial future of Inter Miami changed in an instant when the news broke that Messi would be coming to South Florida, starting with local ticket sales and social media followings. Before he committed, the team’s Instagram account was sitting at around 1 million followers. That number shot up to 8 million in about 24 hours time, and now sits at over 13 million.

The ticket office saw the same type of influx. Tickets to was what predicted to be Messi’s first game were running at about $29 apiece before his arrival. When fans got wind of when they’d be able to see him play in person, that price shot up to nearly $500.

But it isn’t just Inter Miami that is feeling the financial effects of Lionel Messi. The rest of the MLS is profiting, as well.

Of course, having the global superstar helps boost popularity league wide. Merchandise sales go hand-in-hand with viewership and interest, and there has certainly been a dramatic rise in both.

Chicago Fire Will Benefit Greatly

Ticket sales for road games are now seeing vast increases in demand and price. Both of the games that Messi has played in thus far have been played at DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida, and the next couple will be, as well. But the team will eventually hit the road, and their game against the Chicago Fire on October 4th will be huge for the home team.

According to an article published by The Athletic, the Fire are currently on pace to set a league record for most gross revenue generated by a single game. They are on track to sell over 40,000 tickets, which would bring in somewhere between $7 million and $10 million, more than the team’s revenue from all other games this season combined.

Other MLS teams that play in high-capacity NFL stadiums will attempt to capitalize in the same way. Both the Atlanta United and Charlotte FC have opened their upper decks for ticket sales to see Lionel Messi.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

