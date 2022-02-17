Marcel Bielsa has so far not extended his contract at Elland Road.

While Marcel Bielsa has played a crucial role in helping Leeds United return to the Premier League, the Argentine tactician has not committed to fresh terms at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s time at Leeds is still exciting. The Argentinian technician began his 4th year at the club at the start of the season. He had started his adventure in the Championship and had allowed the Yorkshire club to rediscover the joys of the Premier League almost 20 years after their last descent from the topflight.

El Loco was adored by the supporters of this working-class city. And very quickly, he also became attached to the city and the fans. Reason why he never stayed as long in a club during his career as he does now. But this season sounds slowly but surely like Marcelo Bielsa’s last with Leeds.

Bielsa struggling

After a successful first season in the Premier League where the Peacocks finished in a very interesting 9th place while playing attractive football, the second one seems much more complicated. Currently 15th in the standings, the band of Marcelo Bielsa is fighting for survival and fails to move away from the relegation places.

The team also doesn’t seem capable of replicating last season’s performances. And even if Leeds have been decimated by injuries and covid since the start of the season, this ranking worries the management of the club. Especially since it does not allow us to see more clearly as to the situation of the former Marseille coach.

While his contract expires at the end of the season, Marcelo Bielsa has still not extended and will not decide now. According to The Athletic, internally it is unclear how to handle this situation. With the difficulties of the current team and while Bielsa will not plan for next season, the management does not want to extend his contract and thus take the risk of keeping a coach who could bring the club down to the Championship.

If the club wanted to keep him at all costs a few months ago, the recent results have made the leaders rethink their approach. The latter would also have liked Bielsa to accept certain players offered during the transfer window to strengthen the team.