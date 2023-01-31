NBA

LeBron James Listed As Questionable Ahead Of Knicks Clash

Kyle Curran
LeBron James has been suffering with an ankle problem over the past few weeks, and once again he is listed on the LA Lakers’ injury report as questionable. 

He has been listed as questionable multiple times in the Lakers’ last few games, but was officially ruled out of their latest game against the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron is just a few games away from making NBA history, with the legend of the sport expected to overtaker the all-time scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, as he heads towards this spectacular milestone, he’s faced these injury obstacles.

Lakers fans are confident he could move significantly closer to Kareem’s record after tonight’s game.

Despite being listed as questionable for tonights game, and missing the last, James is expected to suit up and return to the court against the Knicks.

The 38-year-old is having a season to remember, on a personal note at least – with the Lakers having an awful campaign overall. James is averaging 30.2 points per game, with 8.5 rebounds and 7 assists, which are mammoth numbers for ‘The King’ in season 20.

In his last game against the Boston Celtics, LeBron was involved in an on-court tantrum after being denied by the referees, in which they later confirmed was a ‘gut-wrenching‘ mistake.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
