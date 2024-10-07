LeBron James made history yet again in the NBA this weekend, as he played alongside his son Bronny for the first of hopefully many appearances for the father-son duo.

LeBron & Bronny Finally Play Together

Bronny James linking up with his dad on the court has been in the works for months now and on Sunday for the first time ever, the father-son duo played together for the Lakers. The James’ became the first ever father and son duo to play on the court together in an NBA game.

Los Angeles drafted Bronny as the 55th overall pick at the 2024 NBA draft, with his arrival ensuring that LeBron sticks around for at least another year with the Lakers.

LeBron James. Bronny James. The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024

On Sunday afternoon the Lakers took part in their second preseason match – the first for LeBron and Anthony Davis since returning to the squad after the Olympic Games.

LeBron recorded 19 points, four assists and five rebounds in just 16 minutes on the court, with the ‘King’ continuing to show that he isn’t slowing down with age.

Speaking after the match, LeBron seemed emotional when talking about the first of hopefully many appearances alongside Bronny: “We stood next to each other and I kinda looked at him, and it was just like, ‘Is this The Matrix or something?’” LeBron said.

“It just didn’t feel real. But it was great to have those moments out there with him. For a father, it means everything.”

WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!! 🥺🥺🥺🙌🏾🙌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2024

Bronny’s first appearance alongside his NBA legend dad came on his birthday, as the rookie turned 20-years-old on the same day LA played Phoenix.

In terms of the result it wasn’t a happy ending to Bronny’s birthday and first appearance alongside LeBron, but the Lakers won’t be too phased by the preseason loss in Pittsburgh especially as it was just a four point defeat.

Bronny didn’t produce anything special in his second preseason game with the Lakers, scoring no points in his 13 minutes on the court as he continues to acclimatise to the league.