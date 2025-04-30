NBA

Lakers injury report: Maxi Kleber (foot) upgraded to questionable for Game 5

Zach Wolpin
LeBron James and the Lakers are home for Game 5 on Wednesday night. They’re on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in this opening round series vs. Minnesota. 

Los Angeles had a 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter on Sunday but lost 116-113 to the Timberwolves. Head coach JJ Redick played the same five players for all 24 minutes of the second half. Those players were gassed by the end of the game, and Redick was criticized for making zero substitutions. On Wednesday, the Lakers upgraded forward Maxi Kleber (foot) to questionable. Could Redick use him as a depth piece off the bench?

Will Maxi Kleber see any playing time on Wednesday for Los Angeles?


Through the Lakers’ first four playoff games, they’ve used the same starting five. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes. However, JJ Redick told the media that their starting lineup for Game 5 remains “to be determined.” The odd man out will be Jaxson Hayes. His inability to space the floor is a major issue for Los Angeles when they’re on offense.

Despite starting the first four games, Hayes is averaging 7.8 minutes per contest. JJ Redick has only used selected players off his bench. The Lakers have gone with a smaller lineup at times to have five players who can shoot on the court. Dorian Finney-Smith is playing 35.0 minutes per game off the bench this series. On Wednesday, the Lakers could have a depth piece make his debut for Los Angeles.

Maxi Kleber came over to Los Angeles as part of the Luka Doncic trade. He’s been recovering from foot surgery and has missed 42 consecutive games. Kleber last played on January 25. We’ll see what JJ Redick does tonight as the Lakers face elimination. Maxi Kleber could come in and play roughly 10 minutes just to give the starter some rest. He’s a capable three-point shooter who can rebound and space the floor for the Lakers. Exactly what they need in this series. Will Maxi Kleber see any playing time in Game 5?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
