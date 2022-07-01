KSI Announces Alex Wassabi Fight Date as YouTube Stars Prepare to Settle Beef

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

KSI will settle his grudge with Alex Wassabi when the pair of YouTube stars fight it out on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London.

The multitalented Londoner is set to return to the sport for the first time since his win over Logan Paul in 2019.

“I can’t wait to repeatedly punch the man I’ve had beef with for years, the man I’ve laughed at for years, the man that beat my brother, the man that has signed his death wish as soon as we enter the ring,” KSI wrote on Twitter.

“I’m a different animal & you will realise that fact on August 27th.”

KSI has signed a new broadcast partnership deal with DAZN for a new series of events promoted by KSI’s promotional company Misfits Boxing in association with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud.

The new series will be called the ‘MF & DAZN: X Series’.

The first of these, under the title ‘MF & DAZN: X Series 001’, is set to be headlined by KSI vs Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena with Faze Temper vs Blueface and Deji vs Fousey on the undercard.

KSI has repeatedly stated that his destiny is to beat Jake Paul, brother of Logan Paul who the Brit fought and defeated in 2019.

Logan’s brother Jake was not seen as much of a threat at that point in time but he has since had five pro fights and moved to 5-0 (4 KOs) – making him the standout YouTuber-turned-boxer today.

First though, KSI must get past Wassabi, who earned the fight by beating his younger brother Deji back in March.

The YouTube star has been focusing more on his chart-topping rap career than his boxing of late, releasing two major-selling albums since his last fight.

The event will also feature a host of major social media celebrities, including the return of Deji in his fourth effort at securing a boxing victory.

He faces American Yusef ‘Fousey’ Erakat in a featured bout, while rapper Blueface will take on Faze Clan co-owner Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira.