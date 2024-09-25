Basketball

Kristaps Porzingis Optimistic For New Season Following Ankle Surgery This Summer

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is excited for the new NBA season, but the Latvian will have to wait a few months to play after undergoing ankle surgery over the summer.

Kristaps Porzingis Recovering From Surgery

Kristaps Porzingis played a crucial role in Boston’s NBA Championship last year but he was plagued with an injury that kept the big man out of action during some important postseason games.

Porzingis missed almost the entirety of the playoffs last season, playing only in the first round against the Miami Heat before aggravating his ankle injury.

After missing out on the Conference semifinals and the Conference finals last year, Porzingis was able to make a shock return in the Finals against the Mavericks – playing in three final games of Boston’s successful campaign.

As soon as the season ended Porzingis took the difficult decision to undergo surgery to repair a tendon in his left ankle and he provided a positive update on the recovery process this week.

“The expectation [on a return] is sometime in December, but I’m feeling really good and I’m working towards hopefully playing earlier than that.”

“I got the surgery done right after the parade. And then it was three or four weeks or so at home, hanging out,” Porzingis said.

“Then I was able to start to do more in August, and now at the end of September I’ve already been doing a good amount of stuff and feeling good. Looking forward to keep making progress at this rate and hopefully be out there with the guys as soon as possible.”

Last season Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over 57 matches in a championship winning season for the Celtics.

While Porzingis remains sidelined for the beginning of the campaign this year, Al Horford and Luke Kornet will take over as the starting big man in Boston’s title defense which gets going in October.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
