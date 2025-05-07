NBA

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is probable for the Celtics on Wednesday in Game 2

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic

The Celtics are home for Game 2 of the East semi-finals on Wednesday night vs. the Knicks. New York stole Game 1 from Boston 108-105 in OT. As a team, the Celtics went 15-60 from beyond the arc. Missing an NBA playoff record 45 threes. 

In Game 1, Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis only played 13 minutes. He missed the second half with a non-COVID illness. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said it could be the same virus that Porzingis had earlier this season. Boston’s injury report has Kristaps Porzingis listed as probable for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis should be available for the Celtics in Game 2


During the 2024-25 regular season, Kristaps Porzingis played in 42 of the Celtics’ 82 games. He missed the first 17 games of the season due to an ankle injury suffered in the NBA Finals. The 29-year-old needed offseason surgery to repair the tendon in his ankle. In late February, Kristaps Porzingis missed eight consecutive games with an upper respiratory illness. Porzingis returned in mid-March for Boston.

In his first five games back from the illness, the big man averaged 24.4 points and shot 59% from the field. Through six games in the 2025 playoffs, Porzinigs is averaging 10.0 points per contest. He is 2-17 from beyond the arc and is shooting 32% from the field. Joe Mazzulla believes Porzingis has still been battling the upper respiratory illness since he returned in mid-March. He noted how hard Porzingis has been working to fight through it.

However, Game 1 on Tuesday night was too much for him. The Celtics have Porzingis listed as probable in Game 2. Boston needs a win on Wednesday to even the series vs. New York. We’ll see if the Celtics monitor the minutes of Kristaps Porzingis in Game 2. The team has two capable big men who come off the bench. Al Horford played 34 minutes and Luke Kornet played 17 minutes in Game 1. How effective will Kristaps Porzingis be in Game 2 since he’s battling an illness?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is probable for the Celtics on Wednesday in Game 2

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025
Steph Curry Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors injury report: Steph Curry (hamstring) left Game 1 Tuesday and did not return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025

On Tuesday night, the Warriors were on the road to face the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the West semi-finals. In the second quarter, Steph Curry scored a basket on…

Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
NBA
WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton stole Game 2 for the Pacers with a clutch step-back three-pointer
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025

For Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Cavaliers were short-handed. They were without three key pieces to their roster. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter did not play.  The…

Hunter and Mobley pic
NBA
Several Cavaliers players are battling injuries ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Draymond Green Warriors pic 1
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green called Dillon Brooks a ‘sucka’ for not shaking anyone’s hand after Game 7
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Kenny Atkinson pic
NBA
In his first season with Cleveland, Kenny Atkinson is the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Aaron Gordon Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon hit his second game-winning shot of the 2025 postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Arrow to top