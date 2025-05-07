NBA

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
The Boston Celtics find themselves in a first series hole since 2023 after dropping Game 1 to the New York Knicks on Monday.

Celtics vs Knicks Game 2 preview

The Celtics are notorious for living and dying by the three – and in Game 1 that philosophy put them to the sword as the defending champions missed a playoff record 45 attempts from beyond the arc, making just 15.

Star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shot a combined 14/43 from the field and 5/25 from downtown, so all things considered they did well to fall short by just three points in an overtime game.

After leading 75-55 midway through the third quarter, Boston endured a catastrophic collapse as Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby turned the heat up and stole homecourt advantage in the opening game of the second round series.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla admitted ‘for the most part’ he was happy with the team’s shot selection in the second half – despite 37 of the 49 attempted field goals in the second half and overtime coming from three.

To make matters worse for Boston, sharpshooter Sam Hauser is doubtful for Game 2 after suffering an ankle sprain which forced him to leave TD Garden in a walking boot after the defeat.

Big man Kristaps Porzingis left the clash in the second quarter with illness, not to return – and it’s believed the issue is linked to a mystery viral illness which came to light in March which forced him to miss 11 games however he’s probable to feature tonight.

The Atlantic rivals Celtics and Knicks have been waiting to face off in the postseason for 12 years following the previous meeting in 2013 and fans are finally getting the series they’ve dreamed of.

WATCH: Dramatic ending to Celtics vs Knicks Game 1

Celtics vs Knicks injury report

Boston Celtics injuries

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; probable), F Sam Hauser (ankle; doubtful)

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries to report

What TV channel is Celtics vs Knicks on?

Wednesday’s Game 2 of Celtics vs Knicks will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

