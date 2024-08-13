Kevin Durant has made a huge investment into PSG, just days after winning a record-breaking fourth Olympic gold medal last week as he becomes a minority stake holder in the soccer team.

Kevin Durant Invests In PSG

Obviously his time spent in Paris for the Olympic Games was productive on all fronts for Kevin Durant, as the Phoenix Suns star announced his latest venture just days after the games ended.

Durant has invested in PSG through Arctos Sports Partners group, which is an American investment fund that bought a 12.5% stake in the Ligue 1 champions back in 2023.

KD will play a similar role at PSG to the one LeBron James does with Liverpool in the Premier League, with the future NBA Hall of Famer expected to bring more exposure to the French club.

Durant’s love for soccer has been made clear in the past and he was even spotted at PSG’s training facility earlier this month before making an investment.

Kevin Durant is buying a minority ownership stake in Paris Saint-Germain, France’s biggest and most successful soccer club, per @Romain_Molina. KD’s leaving Paris with more than an Olympic gold medal ⚽️💰 pic.twitter.com/WhYUzRecRe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2024

PSG isn’t the first club that Durant owns shares in, with the 35-year-old also investing in MLS side Philadelphia Union in 2020 when he purchased a 5% ownership stake in the side.

KD Wins Gold Again With USA

Investing in PSG wasn’t the only successful venture had in France this summer, as the basketball legend added yet another achievement to his extensive list of accolades when winning a fourth gold medal at the Olympics.

USAMBT secured their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics last weekend after a gritty match against the hosts, France, with Durant as usual playing an important role from the start in the victory.

After winning a fourth gold medal, Durant now stands alone as the most decorated American basketball player in history as well as holding the record for most points scored at the Games.

At 35-years-old Durant was still as impressive as ever in this year’s games, but questions immediately arose following USA’s success as to whether the Suns star will be able to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

Speaking after winning gold, Durant said “we’ll see” regarding an appearance at the next Olympics. The 2028 Olympics are being hosted in Los Angeles, so on home turf Durant might make one final effort at the games to round off an already iconic legacy.