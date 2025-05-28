NBA

Kevin Durant and the San Antonio Spurs had ‘mutual interest’ at the 2024-25 trade deadline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kevin Durant Suns pic 3
Kevin Durant Suns pic 3

After a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. It’s the third consecutive season Phoenix has fired its head coach. 

This is an important offseason for the future of the franchise. Since Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix, the team has underachieved. There have been several reports this offseason that the Suns have initiated trade talks with other teams about Durant. ESPN’s Shams Charania notes there was mutual interest at the trade deadline between Durant and the Spurs. Does San Antonio still have an interest in Durant this offseason?

What could the Spurs trade the Suns for Kevin Durant?


Through trades to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns tapped into most of their draft capital. Despite adding veteran talent, Phoenix fell off in 2024-25. After winning 49 games in 2023-24, they won 36 this past season. NBA insiders have reported that the Suns could look to trade either Devin Booker or Kevin Durant. Booker is Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer. All signs point to him staying put with the Suns.

The same cannot be said for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant. Phoenix was shopping Durant at the 2024-25 trade deadline. They wanted to trade Durant back to Golden State, but he expressed his reluctance to return to the Warriors. ESPN’s Shama Charania reported that the Spurs and Durant had “mutual interest” at the 2024-25 trade deadline. That could make the 2013-14 MVP a target for San Antonio this offseason.

Kevin Durant is on the books for $54 million in 2025-26. That’s the final season of a four-year deal. There are reports that he could sign for up to two years, $120 million. Shams Charania said the Spurs will be actively searching for a wing player who can help take the team to the next level. Durant could be that player for the Spurs. San Antonio owns the #2 and #14 picks in the 2025 NBA draft, plus other draft capital. More than enough to make a deal happen for Kevin Durant.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Indiana Pacers pic
NBA

LATEST The Indiana Pacers have thrived playing team-first basketball in the 2025 playoffs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2025
USATSI 26143898 168396541 lowres
NBA
What will the Boston Celtics roster look like next season? Trade assets explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 28 2025

The Boston Celtics are preparing for a major roster shakeup this offseason as the harsh reality of CBA penalties await the 2024 champions. ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania recently…

Kevin Durant Suns pic 3
NBA
Kevin Durant and the San Antonio Spurs had ‘mutual interest’ at the 2024-25 trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2025

After a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. It’s the third consecutive season Phoenix has fired its head coach.  This is an important…

USATSI 26293376 168396541 lowres
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 28 2025
Boston Celtics Face Critical Offseason Decisions After Playoff Exit and Jayson Tatum Injury
NBA
Boston Celtics Face Critical Offseason Decisions After Playoff Exit and Jayson Tatum Injury
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2025
Chris Paul Spurs pic
NBA
Sources report that several teams are interested in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 27 2025
USATSI 23606584 168396541 lowres
NBA
Dallas Mavericks expected to pursue trade for Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 27 2025
Arrow to top