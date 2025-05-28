Kevin Durant and the San Antonio Spurs had ‘mutual interest’ at the 2024-25 trade deadline

After a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. It’s the third consecutive season Phoenix has fired its head coach.

This is an important offseason for the future of the franchise. Since Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix, the team has underachieved. There have been several reports this offseason that the Suns have initiated trade talks with other teams about Durant. ESPN’s Shams Charania notes there was mutual interest at the trade deadline between Durant and the Spurs. Does San Antonio still have an interest in Durant this offseason?

What could the Spurs trade the Suns for Kevin Durant?

Through trades to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns tapped into most of their draft capital. Despite adding veteran talent, Phoenix fell off in 2024-25. After winning 49 games in 2023-24, they won 36 this past season. NBA insiders have reported that the Suns could look to trade either Devin Booker or Kevin Durant. Booker is Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer. All signs point to him staying put with the Suns.

The same cannot be said for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant. Phoenix was shopping Durant at the 2024-25 trade deadline. They wanted to trade Durant back to Golden State, but he expressed his reluctance to return to the Warriors. ESPN’s Shama Charania reported that the Spurs and Durant had “mutual interest” at the 2024-25 trade deadline. That could make the 2013-14 MVP a target for San Antonio this offseason.

Kevin Durant is on the books for $54 million in 2025-26. That’s the final season of a four-year deal. There are reports that he could sign for up to two years, $120 million. Shams Charania said the Spurs will be actively searching for a wing player who can help take the team to the next level. Durant could be that player for the Spurs. San Antonio owns the #2 and #14 picks in the 2025 NBA draft, plus other draft capital. More than enough to make a deal happen for Kevin Durant.