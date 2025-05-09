NBA

NBA insiders have reported the Miami Heat are expected to show interest in Kevin Durant

Zach Wolpin
In 2024-25, the Miami Heat finished 37-45. That’s their worst record since the 2014-15 season. They made the playoffs through the play-in tournament as the 8th seed in the East. 

Miami was swept in four games by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. According to league insiders, the Heat could target a veteran player this offseason. Marc Stein reported that Mimai has an interest in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. He has one year remaining on his deal with the Suns.

Will the Heat trade for Kevin Durant this offseason?


The 2024-25 season was a turning point for the Mimai Heat. After six seasons, the team parted ways with Jimmy Butler and traded him to the Warriors. Any recent playoff success the Heat have had was with Jimmy Butler. This offseason, Miami will search for talent to add to the roster. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both all-stars. However, the Heat need another player to make themselves a true contender in the East again.

NBA insider Mar Stein believes the Heat could target Phoenix’s Kevin Durant this offseason. He’s set to enter the final season of a four-year, $194 million deal with the Suns. Durant is set to have a cap hit of $54 million. That is tied for the 10th highest in the NBA in 2025-26. Stein reported that Durant is often a player mentioned when the Miami Heat are discussed.

Next season, Durant will be 37 years old and will be in his 18th professional season. There’s a chance it’s not spent with the Phoenix Suns. It’s been a disaster in Miami since Durant showed up. Phoenix’s only move this offseason is to trade Durant and get back as much value as possible. The Heat are certainly a team to monitor when the 2025 playoffs officially end.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
