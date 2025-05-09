In 2024-25, the Miami Heat finished 37-45. That’s their worst record since the 2014-15 season. They made the playoffs through the play-in tournament as the 8th seed in the East.

Miami was swept in four games by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. According to league insiders, the Heat could target a veteran player this offseason. Marc Stein reported that Mimai has an interest in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. He has one year remaining on his deal with the Suns.

Will the Heat trade for Kevin Durant this offseason?

The Miami Heat are expected to show interest in Kevin Durant, per @TheSteinLine “The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. What sort of clues Riley drops clues about his… pic.twitter.com/FxL2Josroo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 9, 2025



The 2024-25 season was a turning point for the Mimai Heat. After six seasons, the team parted ways with Jimmy Butler and traded him to the Warriors. Any recent playoff success the Heat have had was with Jimmy Butler. This offseason, Miami will search for talent to add to the roster. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both all-stars. However, the Heat need another player to make themselves a true contender in the East again.

NBA insider Mar Stein believes the Heat could target Phoenix’s Kevin Durant this offseason. He’s set to enter the final season of a four-year, $194 million deal with the Suns. Durant is set to have a cap hit of $54 million. That is tied for the 10th highest in the NBA in 2025-26. Stein reported that Durant is often a player mentioned when the Miami Heat are discussed.

Next season, Durant will be 37 years old and will be in his 18th professional season. There’s a chance it’s not spent with the Phoenix Suns. It’s been a disaster in Miami since Durant showed up. Phoenix’s only move this offseason is to trade Durant and get back as much value as possible. The Heat are certainly a team to monitor when the 2025 playoffs officially end.