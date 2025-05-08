Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are ‘done’ after falling behind 2-0 to the Knicks

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the #3 seed Knicks are facing the #2 seed Celtics. On Tuesday in Game 1, Boston had a 20-point lead. However, the Knicks kept clawing back and made a comeback in the second half.

The game went to OT, and Boston lost 108-105. Down 1-0 to the Knicks, many analysts believed Boston would even the series in Game 2. Much like Game 1, the Celtics had a 20-point second-half lead vs. New York. Again, the Knicks never gave up and kept making a comeback. Boston blew another 20-point lead and lost Game 2, 91-90. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said the Celtics are “done” after falling behind 2-0 in the series to New York.

Does Boston have a chance to win this series vs. the Knicks?

Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are ‘done’ “The Celtics are done. They’re not coming back in this series. … The Celtics will be lucky to get one game.” (🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/0xCOb0dMvv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2025



Before this series began, the Celtics were the clear favorites to beat New York. After two games, Boston is in a spot nobody thought they would be in. They lost both games at home to start the series vs. the Knicks. The Celtics were in control of both games but let New York make multiple 20-point comebacks. After the Celtics lost Game 2 on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins had a hot take on Thursday morning.

Perkins said the Celtics are “done” after losing games 1 and 2 at home. Despite Boston being the reigning champions, Perkins doesn’t see how they win this series. He detailed how the Celtics have failed to close out two winnable games at home. How do they expect to do that on the road? Especially in a tough playoff environment like Madison Square Garden.

On top of that, the Knicks have the most clutch player in the NBA right now. The moment is never too big for Jalen Brunson, and he always makes the right decision for New York. All the momentum in this series is on the Knicks’ side. They have the chance to close out Boston at home in four games. Does Boston have any chance at all, or is Kendrick Perkins right in calling them “done”?