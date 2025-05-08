NBA

Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are ‘done’ after falling behind 2-0 to the Knicks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kendrick Perkins pic
Kendrick Perkins pic

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the #3 seed Knicks are facing the #2 seed Celtics. On Tuesday in Game 1, Boston had a 20-point lead. However, the Knicks kept clawing back and made a comeback in the second half. 

The game went to OT, and Boston lost 108-105. Down 1-0 to the Knicks, many analysts believed Boston would even the series in Game 2. Much like Game 1, the Celtics had a 20-point second-half lead vs. New York. Again, the Knicks never gave up and kept making a comeback. Boston blew another 20-point lead and lost Game 2, 91-90. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said the Celtics are “done” after falling behind 2-0 in the series to New York.

Does Boston have a chance to win this series vs. the Knicks?


Before this series began, the Celtics were the clear favorites to beat New York. After two games, Boston is in a spot nobody thought they would be in. They lost both games at home to start the series vs. the Knicks. The Celtics were in control of both games but let New York make multiple 20-point comebacks. After the Celtics lost Game 2 on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins had a hot take on Thursday morning.

Perkins said the Celtics are “done” after losing games 1 and 2 at home. Despite Boston being the reigning champions, Perkins doesn’t see how they win this series. He detailed how the Celtics have failed to close out two winnable games at home. How do they expect to do that on the road? Especially in a tough playoff environment like Madison Square Garden.

On top of that, the Knicks have the most clutch player in the NBA right now. The moment is never too big for Jalen Brunson, and he always makes the right decision for New York. All the momentum in this series is on the Knicks’ side. They have the chance to close out Boston at home in four games. Does Boston have any chance at all, or is Kendrick Perkins right in calling them “done”?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kendrick Perkins pic
NBA

LATEST Kendrick Perkins says the Celtics are ‘done’ after falling behind 2-0 to the Knicks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Nuggets vs. Thunder pic
NBA
Oklahoma City’s 87 first-half points in Game 2 is a new NBA postseason record
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder had the best record in the Western Conference this season at 68-14. That was a full 16 games better than the team in second place.  While…

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics NBA Hall of Famer
NBA
Paul Pierce promised to walk 15 miles to work ‘barefoot’ if the Celtics lost Game 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025

Long-time Celtic and NBA champion Paul Pierce is a studio analyst for FS1. He is on their daily sports talk show with Keyshawn Johnson and Joy Taylor.  On Wednesday’s episode,…

Steph Curry Warriors pic 1
NBA
Warriors injury update: Steph Curry (hamstring strain) is out for Game 2 on Thursday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Karl Anthony Towns Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks complete a second consecutive 20-point comeback to take a 2-0 series lead vs. the Celtics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 07 at 17.35.35
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 07 2025
Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Chris Finch called out Anthony Edwards after a Game 1 loss to the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top